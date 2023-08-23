ADVERTISEMENT
APC, Group collaborates on elections in Bayelsa, others to ensure success

Group's DG stated that the group would collaborate with the party’s NWC, to inaugurate a situation room to monitor and report on the lapses and inadequacies of the elections.

Its Director-General, Dr Kailani Muhammed, said this when he led a delegation to pay a courtesy visit to the National Chairman of APC, Dr Abdullahi Ganduje in Abuja on Tuesday.

Muhammed said that the group would collaborate with the party’s NWC led by Ganduje to inaugurate a situation room to monitor and report on the lapses and inadequacies of the elections.

“The Confederation of APC Support Groups (CASG) is also using this platform to reassure the party that our foot soldiers will collaborate with the Ganduje’s Committee.

“We will engage deeply and streamline templates for the success of our party in the forthcoming Governorship elections and National Assembly bye-elections in Kogi, Ekiti, Bayelsa, Ondo, Imo and Edo states, by the grace of Almighty God.

“For these upcoming elections, CASG is going to set up a situation room to monitor and report on the lapses and inadequacies of the elections at every polling unit in all the states and NASS by- elections.”

The director-general said that the group had instructed its members where the Governorship elections and NASS bye- elections will take place, to move their polling units to their respective states. According to him, this will enable to vote for APC candidates in those states.

“In view of this, we appeal to the party to bear on the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), to open its platform.

“This will make our members to move their polling units to their respective places of residence where voting will take place in their states of origin during these elections,” he said.

Muhammed also stressed the need for reward system in terms of appointments, especially, as regards to Support Groups, who toiled daily during elections to ensure victory of party candidates nationwide.

According to him, there is also need for the party to work in synergy with the Executive Arm of Government in formulating people -oriented policy framework that add value to the general society, most especially, the down- trodden.

Responding, Ganduje commended the group for coming to raise issues that were imperative to the party’s success in the upcoming governorship elections in Bayelsa, Kogi and Imo states.

He pledged that the APC-led administration would reward the party’s support groups in terms of appointments due to their contributions towards party’s victory in the last general elections.

