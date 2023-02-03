ADVERTISEMENT
APC Governors meet Buhari

Bayo Wahab

The meeting holds amid the allegation by El-Rufai that some people in Aso Villa were working against the APC and Tinubu.

APC Governors meet President Muhammadu Buhari (Punch)
The meeting which holds at the Council Chambers of the Presidential Villa on Friday, February 3, 2023, reportedly started at 10:00 am.

Some of the governors at the meeting include Atiku Bagudu of Kebbi State; Nasir El-Rufai, Kaduna; Umar Ganduje, Kano; Dave Umahi, Ebonyi; Babajide Sanwo-Olu, Lagos; Dapo Abiodun, Ogun and Simon Lalong, Plateau.

The meeting holds amid the allegation by El-Rufai that some people in Aso Villa were working against the APC and the Presidential candidate of the party, Bola Ahmed Tinubu in the February 25, 2023, Presidential election.

Details later…

Bayo Wahab is a news reporter at Pulse.

