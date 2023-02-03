APC Governors meet Buhari
The meeting holds amid the allegation by El-Rufai that some people in Aso Villa were working against the APC and Tinubu.
The meeting which holds at the Council Chambers of the Presidential Villa on Friday, February 3, 2023, reportedly started at 10:00 am.
Some of the governors at the meeting include Atiku Bagudu of Kebbi State; Nasir El-Rufai, Kaduna; Umar Ganduje, Kano; Dave Umahi, Ebonyi; Babajide Sanwo-Olu, Lagos; Dapo Abiodun, Ogun and Simon Lalong, Plateau.
Details later…
