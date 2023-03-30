APC, Gov. Matawalle call for review of Zamfara governorship poll results

The APC alleges that the declaration of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) candidate as the winner of the election is a complete negation of the Electoral Act and other extant rules guiding the conduct of the election in Nigeria.

List of Matawalle's issues with the Zamfara governorship poll results

The cancellation of 85,062 votes across the state and the fact that the lead margin was put at 65,750. They have also pointed out that the election is yet to be conducted at units in Birnin Magaji with a total number of 46,000 registered voters. Additionally, the APC and its gubernatorial candidate have expressed confusion over the rejection of a collated result of the Maradun local government, where they polled 95,506 to defeat the PDP, who scored only 618 votes.

What INEC did: According to reports, INEC used alternative data from the server to declare the result of the local government.

In a letter signed by U. O Sule, SAN, the APC and Governor Matawalle have urged INEC to exercise its powers as contained in Section 65(1) of the Electoral Act 2022 (as amended) by reviewing its decision in the declaration made.

"We cannot accept the results of an election that violates the Electoral Act and other extant rules guiding the conduct of the election in Nigeria. We demand a review of the results to ensure that justice is done and that the will of the people is upheld."