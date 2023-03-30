The sports category has moved to a new website.
Check it out here!
ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Politics

APC, Gov. Matawalle call for review of Zamfara governorship poll results

Ima Elijah

The APC and Governor Matawalle of Zamfara State are calling for a review of the results of the 2023 governorship polls conducted in the state.

Matawalle
Matawalle

The All Progressives Congress (APC) and Governor Bello Mohammed Matawalle of Zamfara State have written to the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), demanding a review of the results of the 2023 governorship polls conducted in the state.

Recommended articles

The APC alleges that the declaration of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) candidate as the winner of the election is a complete negation of the Electoral Act and other extant rules guiding the conduct of the election in Nigeria.

  1. The cancellation of 85,062 votes across the state and the fact that the lead margin was put at 65,750.
  2. They have also pointed out that the election is yet to be conducted at units in Birnin Magaji with a total number of 46,000 registered voters.
  3. Additionally, the APC and its gubernatorial candidate have expressed confusion over the rejection of a collated result of the Maradun local government, where they polled 95,506 to defeat the PDP, who scored only 618 votes.
ADVERTISEMENT

What INEC did: According to reports, INEC used alternative data from the server to declare the result of the local government.

In a letter signed by U. O Sule, SAN, the APC and Governor Matawalle have urged INEC to exercise its powers as contained in Section 65(1) of the Electoral Act 2022 (as amended) by reviewing its decision in the declaration made.

"We cannot accept the results of an election that violates the Electoral Act and other extant rules guiding the conduct of the election in Nigeria. We demand a review of the results to ensure that justice is done and that the will of the people is upheld."

Takeout: INEC is yet to respond to the letter from the APC and Governor Matawalle, at the time of filing this report.

Ima Elijah Ima Elijah Ima Elijah is a Senior News Reporter at Pulse.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

10th NASS: Group canvases support for Adelegbe as Deputy Speaker

10th NASS: Group canvases support for Adelegbe as Deputy Speaker

APC, Gov. Matawalle call for review of Zamfara governorship poll results

APC, Gov. Matawalle call for review of Zamfara governorship poll results

Bayelsa-based Journalist to be re-arraigned for alleged defamatory Facebook post

Bayelsa-based Journalist to be re-arraigned for alleged defamatory Facebook post

Labour Party suspends 11 executive members for anti-party activities in Nasarawa State

Labour Party suspends 11 executive members for anti-party activities in Nasarawa State

Omo-Agege didn’t factionalise Delta APC – Campaign spokesman

Omo-Agege didn’t factionalise Delta APC – Campaign spokesman

Tinubu to be one of Nigeria's best president – Lawmaker

Tinubu to be one of Nigeria's best president – Lawmaker

Fani-Kayode calls for arrest of Peter Obi, Atiku Abubakar

Fani-Kayode calls for arrest of Peter Obi, Atiku Abubakar

PDP chieftain advises suspension of Governor Wike over anti-party moves

PDP chieftain advises suspension of Governor Wike over anti-party moves

NPC refutes claims of religious sentiments in 2023 census

NPC refutes claims of religious sentiments in 2023 census

Pulse Sports

Manchester United identify Portuguese goal-machine Goncalo Ramosas Osimhen alternative

Manchester United identify Portuguese goal-machine Goncalo Ramosas Osimhen alternative

Giannis Antetokounmpo outshines Jordan Nwora as Bucks set record against Pacers

Giannis Antetokounmpo outshines Jordan Nwora as Bucks set record against Pacers

NPFL Review: Rangers continue to flirt with relegation, 3SC vs Plateau produce another classic

NPFL Review: Rangers continue to flirt with relegation, 3SC vs Plateau produce another classic

Arsenal reach first Champions League semi-final in 9 years with victory over Bayern

Arsenal reach first Champions League semi-final in 9 years with victory over Bayern

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Osun Governor-Elect, Ademola Adeleke. (Channels TV)

BREAKING: Appeal court affirms Adeleke as authentic governor of Osun state

The Labour Party Presidential candidate, Peter Obi and the Abia State governor-elect, Alex Otti. (TheSun)

Peter Obi did well for us but I’ve won an election before without him —  Alex Otti

Iyorchia Ayu and Nyesom Wike (Punch)

Ayu: Wike backs suspension of PDP national chairman over election defeat

obi and datti

BREAKING: Tinubu's camp petitions DSS to arrest Labour Party's Obi, Datti