The ruling All Progressives Congress has dates for its primaries coming up next month.
APC fixes dates for Presidential, NASS, State Assembly and Governorship primaries
The partys governorship primary will on Tuesday, May 24, 2022.
Recommended articles
The party fixed Monday, May 30, 2022, for the party’s presidential primary.
The ruling party also plans to hold the State House of Assembly and House of Representatives primaries on Tuesday, May 17, and Thursday, May 19, 2022, respectively.
While the party’s primary for the Senate is billed to hold on Saturday, May 21, the governorship primary would be held on Tuesday, May 24, 2022.
Details later...
JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!
Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:
Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng