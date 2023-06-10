The sports category has moved to a new website.
ADVERTISEMENT
APC endorses Nasarawa factional Speaker

News Agency Of Nigeria

The chairman said the supremacy of the party must be upheld, calling on the remaining APC lawmakers who haven’t been sworn in to avail themselves for the ritual.

Nasarawa State House of Assembly. [Punch]
Dr John Mamman, the state APC Chairman, said this when he led other party officials on a congratulatory visit to Abdullahi on Friday in Lafia.

Mamman said the crisis rocking the house over the leadership of the 7th Assembly was normal in political circle.

“Speaker sir, we are solidly behind your emergence as you have proven to be a good leader.

”You have provided all inclusive leadership which has promoted peace in the state.

”Your good working relationship with the executive made it possible for the developmental strides achieved by Gov. Abdullahi Sule in the state,” he said.

He insisted that the mutual understanding between the legislative and executive should be sustained for development to thrive.

Responding, Abdullahi commended the party for standing by him, saying under his watch, the seventh assembly would continue to synergise with the executive to initiate laws that would have direct bearing on the lives of the people.

He said that APC as a ruling party should not be divided on primordial sentiments.

He said he was motivated for a third term in office because the government and the party were still demanding for his services which he chose to offer.

Abdullahi called on people not to allow the assembly crisis affect the existing peace in the state.

He expressed optimism that the situation would be put to rest politically.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that two different speakers had emerged for the 7th Assembly as two sets of lawmakers held their inaugural sitting in different locations.

While Abdullahi the immediate past Speaker, seeking for reelection, emerged at a sitting at the Ministry for Local Government and Chieftaincy Affairs, another Speaker, Daniel Ogazi was elected at another sitting at the State Assembly complex.

News Agency Of Nigeria

