APC considers merger with opposition parties

Ima Elijah

Chairman of APC discloses plans for potential merger to strengthen electoral prospects.

The aim behind this move is to bolster the party's position and electoral prospects, particularly for the upcoming 2027 elections.

Speaking to journalists at the APC national secretariat in Abuja, Ganduje unveiled his intention to develop a comprehensive blueprint that would pave the way for this ambitious merger. With a track record as the former governor of Kano state, Ganduje's vision for a stronger APC has garnered significant attention.

Ganduje explained, "We are in the process of formulating a new blueprint aimed at expanding our followership base. This blueprint will encompass a wide spectrum of officials, encompassing not only existing APC members but also individuals from various political parties."

He further added, "In the near future, we anticipate that certain political parties might even choose to merge with the APC. These preparations are being made behind the scenes to ensure a seamless transition."

The chairman shed light on recent interactions he had with Nyesom Wike, the designated minister and a prominent figure from the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

Speculation arose when Wike paid a visit to Ganduje's residence in Abuja earlier this week, hinting at the possibility of a political shift.

"During his visit, Wike and I had constructive discussions about his new ministerial role. Our conversations focused on his dedication to enhancing the ministry's progress, with a strong commitment to collaboration," Ganduje shared.

"However, we did not broach the topic of Wike's potential move to the APC at that time. Such matters will be addressed in due course."

