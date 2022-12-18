ADVERTISEMENT
APC congratulates Buhari on 80th birthday

News Agency Of Nigeria

The All Progressives Congress (APC) has described President Muhammadu Buhari as a man of destiny who has steered the ship of state courageously from rough tides to a safe harbour.

President Muhammadu Buhari. [Twitter/@BashirAhmaad]
President Muhammadu Buhari. [Twitter/@BashirAhmaad]
“We heartily join millions of Nigerians at home and in the Diaspora in celebrating a man of destiny, who has steered the ship of state, courageously and sagaciously, from rough tides to safe harbour.

“No doubt, President Buhari’s sojourn on planet earth has been most fulfilling and impactful.

“He remains a source of great inspiration to many Nigerians, as a model of discipline, integrity, resilience, and patriotism,” the APC scribe said.

While congratulating Buhari on his 80th birthday, Morka added that as the leader of the APC, he personified the progressive ideals for which the party was unique and incomparable.

He said the president had continued to offer visionary leadership as the party worked towards building a more vibrant future for all Nigerians.

“On behalf of all stakeholders of our great party, we pray for long life and excellent health for our dear president as he leads our country and party to even greater heights,” Morka said.

