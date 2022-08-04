APC confirms Gov Lalong as Tinubu’s campaign DG

The APC Chairman, Senator Abdullahi Adamu, disclosed this to State House Correspondents on Thursday, August 4, 2022, shortly after meeting with President Muhammadu Buhari.

He said, “We are here to see Mr. President to brief him and to get his approval of plans that we are having regarding our campaign outfit.

“And once we have his approval, we intend to make major disclosure. We’re on the same page with the Presidential and the individuals who will play various roles in the campaign.

“The DG of the campaign is seated by my right here. Governor Simon Lalong of Plateau State.

“We have a spokesperson in the person of Festus Keyamo. The deputy spokesperson is Hannatu Musawa. This is what we came to discuss with the President.”

According to him, the choice of Lalong was based on his ability to do the work required to ensure victory for the Tinubu-Shettima’s 2023 ticket.