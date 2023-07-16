APC chieftain urges Tinubu to foster closer ties with South Africa

Babarinde in a statement on Sunday said for Africa to be respected and regain its place among the rest of the continents, “African countries must respect and love themselves unconditionally.”

He said for this to happen, the mutual relationship and understanding among African leaders must be genuine, with great love for one another, mutually beneficial and not parasitic.

“We must cooperate, open up to ourselves, trust each other and channel common progressive path, where dignity and betterment of lives will be given to the citizens.

ADVERTISEMENT

“By promoting trade and commerce within the continent across borders to boost local economies and stabilising the continent socio-economic.

“The above can only be achieved if the giant countries of Nigeria and South Africa decide today to cooperate and work together for African emancipation, nothing can stop African continent.

“But for this to happen, the mutual relationship and understanding must be genuine with great love for one another.

“President William Ruto of Kenya is on this, President Paul Kagame of Rwanda, has been vocal about it; and if Nigeria and South Africa governments can cooperate and work together, Africa continent will be great for it,” he said.

Babarinde, who is also the General Secretary of APC Committee of Diaspora Chairmen, urged President Tinubu to appoint a diplomat with empathy for humanity as ambassador to South Africa.

ADVERTISEMENT

He suggested that a diplomat, from the pool of those with adequate knowledge of the South Africa with love for both countries should be considered.