ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Politics

APC chieftain urges Tinubu to foster closer ties with South Africa

News Agency Of Nigeria

He suggested that a diplomat, from the pool of those with adequate knowledge of the South Africa with love for both countries should be considered.

President Bola Tinubu.
President Bola Tinubu.

Recommended articles

Babarinde in a statement on Sunday said for Africa to be respected and regain its place among the rest of the continents, “African countries must respect and love themselves unconditionally.”

He said for this to happen, the mutual relationship and understanding among African leaders must be genuine, with great love for one another, mutually beneficial and not parasitic.

“We must cooperate, open up to ourselves, trust each other and channel common progressive path, where dignity and betterment of lives will be given to the citizens.

ADVERTISEMENT

“By promoting trade and commerce within the continent across borders to boost local economies and stabilising the continent socio-economic.

“The above can only be achieved if the giant countries of Nigeria and South Africa decide today to cooperate and work together for African emancipation, nothing can stop African continent.

“But for this to happen, the mutual relationship and understanding must be genuine with great love for one another.

“President William Ruto of Kenya is on this, President Paul Kagame of Rwanda, has been vocal about it; and if Nigeria and South Africa governments can cooperate and work together, Africa continent will be great for it,” he said.

Babarinde, who is also the General Secretary of APC Committee of Diaspora Chairmen, urged President Tinubu to appoint a diplomat with empathy for humanity as ambassador to South Africa.

ADVERTISEMENT

He suggested that a diplomat, from the pool of those with adequate knowledge of the South Africa with love for both countries should be considered.

“A patriotic ambassador must be considered, a diplomat with empathy for humanity and committed to foster cooperation,” Babarinde said.

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Peter Obi accuses FG of rewarding looters with national honours

Peter Obi accuses FG of rewarding looters with national honours

Akpabio, Abbas given 7-day ultimatum to drop plan to spend ₦110bn on bulletproof cars

Akpabio, Abbas given 7-day ultimatum to drop plan to spend ₦110bn on bulletproof cars

NDLEA arrests Europe-bound teenage student with meth consignment in Abuja

NDLEA arrests Europe-bound teenage student with meth consignment in Abuja

APC chieftain urges Tinubu to foster closer ties with South Africa

APC chieftain urges Tinubu to foster closer ties with South Africa

Arthur Eze donates ₦200m to Azman varsity

Arthur Eze donates ₦200m to Azman varsity

At 1st AU meeting, Tinubu reaffirms Africa’s unity, strength

At 1st AU meeting, Tinubu reaffirms Africa’s unity, strength

NDLEA arrests female lawyer, others with tons of illicit drugs

NDLEA arrests female lawyer, others with tons of illicit drugs

ChatGPT has interesting ideas on what you need to become a Nigerian agbero

ChatGPT has interesting ideas on what you need to become a Nigerian agbero

Olubadan suspends popular festival in Ibadan over violence

Olubadan suspends popular festival in Ibadan over violence

Pulse Sports

Transfer News Live: Declan Rice says goodbye to WestHam and all DONE deals so far

Transfer News Live: Declan Rice says goodbye to WestHam and all DONE deals so far

VIDEO: Barcelona legend Lionel Messi escapes serious car crash in the US

VIDEO: Barcelona legend Lionel Messi escapes serious car crash in the US

Benjamin Mendy: Paul Pogba celebrates not guilty verdict on social media

Benjamin Mendy: Paul Pogba celebrates not guilty verdict on social media

Cuppy: Boxer Ryan Taylor sparks break-up rumor on Instagram after fiancee teams up with Depay

Cuppy: Boxer Ryan Taylor sparks break-up rumor on Instagram after fiancee teams up with Depay

Kamaru Usman: Nigerian Nightmare spends ₦‎17M UFC breakthrough living with friend and expecting daughter

Kamaru Usman: Nigerian Nightmare spends ₦‎17M UFC breakthrough living with friend and expecting daughter

Okocha: Super Eagles legend and Drogba join other African legends for key events in Ivory Coast

Okocha: Super Eagles legend and Drogba join other African legends for key events in Ivory Coast

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Atiku Abubakar

Atiku blames Tinubu for worsening poverty, inflation in just 40 days

Labour Party (LP) chairman, Julius Abure (left), insists the party has presented enough evidence to prove Peter Obi (right) won the 2023 presidential election [Premium Times]

LP wants supporters to prepare for rerun election, as APC is allegedly doing

Labour Party presidential candidate, Peter Obi, attends proceedings at the presidential election petition tribunal in Abuja. [Twitter:@AlwaysJayjam]

Peter Obi reacts to report of 2027 presidential ambition

President Bola Tinubu at the ECOWAS Summit in Guinea-Bissau. [Presidency]

Tinubu pledges to end military coups in West Africa