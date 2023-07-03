APC chieftain hails Sanwo-Olu, Ambode reconciliation

He said the gesture was a significant step toward rebuilding bridges and fostering unity among political leaders, and peace loving Nigerians. The relationship between Sanwo-Olu and Ambode collapsed in 2019 over his denial of second term by the All Progressives Congress (APC).

According to him, with such attitude, Sanwo-Olu has learnt the importance of forgiveness, togetherness and love from his mentor, President Bola Tinubu.

Babarinde, who noted that the road to the Presidency by Tinubu was rough and tough with many lessons learnt, said Tinubu was never deterred but was determined to achieve his life time ambition.

ADVERTISEMENT

“He was betrayed, abused, denigrated, unjustly accused and demonised by friends and foes, but he was never deterred and trudged, but rather he was determined to achieve his long time ambition.

“Tinubu have many disciples which failed to measure up to 10 per cent of his political sagacity, humanitarian posture, forgiveness and of course ability to predict the future.

“One of his many mentees is Gov. Babajide Sanwo-Olu, who organised a reception for hosting of the Capo di tutti back to his home state.

“Where friends, acquaintances attended and also served as the reunion for the four governors that served Lagos from 1999 till date.