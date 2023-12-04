APC Chieftain criticises Tinubu's appointment of Wike as FCT Minister

In a statement released yesterday, December 03, 2023, Chief Eze specifically pointed to the recent spate of demolitions carried out by the Wike-led administration in the FCT, labeling it as a cause for concern, especially given the prevailing economic challenges facing the country.

Eze criticised what he termed as an "autocratic move" by the former Rivers State Governor, asserting that instead of formulating economic programs to uplift the living standards of FCT residents, Wike chose to pursue a path of demolition, causing hardship for the people.

In his statement, Chief Eze stated the importance of democratic principles, stating, "A preference for democratic endeavor over authoritarian caprice is a fundamental attribute of any responsible society or government that wishes to impact its populace through policies and programs."

He went on to condemn what he described as a "demolition spree targeted at innocent citizens," particularly at a time when the value of the naira is plummeting, and the economy is experiencing a steady downturn.

Blaming President Tinubu for what he sees as a lack of due diligence in the appointment, Chief Eze accused the APC leader of ignoring public opposition to Wike's past actions. He alleged that Wike's deployment of the powers of his office to oppress perceived political adversaries under the guise of reformation is a clear indication of authoritarianism.

Eze stated, "President Tinubu, despite public oppositions for fear of dishonesty, non-performance, and abuse of office, appointed Nyesom Wike as the FCT Minister, feigning ignorance of the former governor's past actions."