APC calls for calm in Plateau after tribunal affirms Gov Mutfwang’s victory
The APC urged its members to remain calm, peaceful, and law-abiding.
Sylvanus Namang, State Publicity Secretary of the state’s chapter of the party, expressed his opinion in his reaction to the Friday tribunal judgment in Jos.
“Though the tribunal judgment did not turn out in our favour, as true democrats, we still believe and have strong faith in the judiciary.
“The APC members should remain calm, peaceful and law-abiding,” he said.
