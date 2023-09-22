ADVERTISEMENT
APC calls for calm in Plateau after tribunal affirms Gov Mutfwang’s victory

News Agency Of Nigeria

The APC urged its members to remain calm, peaceful, and law-abiding.

Plateau State Governor, Caleb Mutfwang.
Plateau State Governor, Caleb Mutfwang.

Sylvanus Namang, State Publicity Secretary of the state’s chapter of the party, expressed his opinion in his reaction to the Friday tribunal judgment in Jos.

“Though the tribunal judgment did not turn out in our favour, as true democrats, we still believe and have strong faith in the judiciary.

“The APC members should remain calm, peaceful and law-abiding,” he said.

News Agency Of Nigeria

