ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Politics

APC bigwig sets agenda for Jigawa governor-elect

News Agency Of Nigeria

A chieftain of the All Progressive Congress (APC) in Jigawa, Alhaji Ibrahim Hanungiwa has advised governor-elect, Malam Umar Namadi, to exploit the state’s arable land to boost its revenue base.

Malam Umar Namadi (DailyPost)
Malam Umar Namadi (DailyPost)

Recommended articles

Hanungiwa, who is also the Commissioner for Water Resources, said he expected the governor-elect to set ambitious target towards transforming revenue generation through optimal utilisation of the arable land in the state.

He, however, expressed dismay on how Nigeria with over 200 million people had less than 500,000 hectares of lands for cultivation of rice whilst a country of 35 million people cultivated rice on five million hectares of lands.

Hanungiwa advised the governor-elect ti accord premium towards developing smart irrigation to create job and eradicate poverty for sustainable social and and economic development of the state.

ADVERTISEMENT

“The incoming administration must transform the current irrigation system.

“The transformation must be designed to work as a vital tool for wealth creation among the people and revenue booster for the government,” he said.

This, he said, could be achieved through ambitious target to expand the scope of seaonal to all year round irrigation activities.

According to him, practical measures are necessary to address the constraints which make irrigation difficult for smallholder farmers, especially the smart irrigation.

Hanungiwa advocated dam clusters to enhance release of water to farmlands as well as construction of boreholes in areas with no water bodies.

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

APC’s Abubakar rejects Bauchi governorship election results

APC’s Abubakar rejects Bauchi governorship election results

APC bigwig sets agenda for Jigawa governor-elect

APC bigwig sets agenda for Jigawa governor-elect

Tribal wars in Lagos: Atiku projects Tinubu's admin to mirror Adolf Hitler

Tribal wars in Lagos: Atiku projects Tinubu's admin to mirror Adolf Hitler

PDP wins 6 state Assembly constituencies in Zamfara

PDP wins 6 state Assembly constituencies in Zamfara

Kano Govt lifts dawn to dusk curfew

Kano Govt lifts dawn to dusk curfew

“I am a man with excess grace– Umahi boasts on enthroning successor

“I am a man with excess grace”– Umahi boasts on enthroning successor

INEC declares PDP’s Kefas Agbu winner of Saturday governorship election in Taraba

INEC declares PDP’s Kefas Agbu winner of Saturday governorship election in Taraba

I will be governor for all, says Plateau governor-elect

I will be governor for all, says Plateau governor-elect

Matawalle loses seat as PDP's Dauda Lawal wins Zamfara governorship election

Matawalle loses seat as PDP's Dauda Lawal wins Zamfara governorship election

Pulse Sports

Saudi GP: Max Verstappen unhappy after finishing second to teammate Sergio Perez for the first time in 7 years

Saudi GP: Max Verstappen unhappy after finishing second to teammate Sergio Perez for the first time in 7 years

Super Eagles News: NFF denies sacking coaches, explains Finidi, Shorunmu absence

Super Eagles News: NFF denies sacking coaches, explains Finidi, Shorunmu absence

Lazio legend compares Osimhen to ex-Real Madrid star Ronaldo

Lazio legend compares Osimhen to ex-Real Madrid star Ronaldo

Revealed: Who are the Top 10 most followed players on TikTok

Revealed: Who are the Top 10 most followed players on TikTok

Premier League: Tottenham quote £100 million fee for Harry Kane

Premier League: Tottenham quote £100 million fee for Harry Kane

AFCON 2023 Qualifiers: Wilfred Ndidi, Francis Uzoho arrive as 10 players storm Super Eagles camp ahead of Nigeria vs Guinea-Bissau

AFCON 2023 Qualifiers: Wilfred Ndidi, Francis Uzoho arrive as 10 players storm Super Eagles camp ahead of Nigeria vs Guinea-Bissau

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

APC governorship candidate in Adamawa State, Aisha Binani. [Twitter:@realaishabinani]

Binani on her way to becoming Nigeria's first female governor-elect

INEC Chairman, Prof. Mahmood Yakubu

BREAKING: INEC starts uploading governorship election results on IReV

2023 Governorship Elections.(Pulse)

Live updates of Nigeria's governorship elections results

Wife of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) gubernatorial candidate, Dr Abdul-Azeez Adediran, (aka Jandor), Maryam Adediran. (Independent)

Jandor introduces his US-based wife to Lagos PDP members ahead of election