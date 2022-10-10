APC: Aisha Buhari calls on women to support Tinubu-Shettima ticket

She urged APC women and youths to rally round the party’s presidential candidate, Bola Tinubu and his running mate, Kashim Shettima.

She made the call during a strategic meeting with the wife of APC presidential candidate, Remi Tinubu and the wives of APC governors on Sunday, October 09, 2022, in Abuja.

She said: “The APC Tinubu/Shettima Women and Youths Presidential Campaign Team have been constituted to fashion out modalities for the 2023 campaign. I, therefore, solicit your cooperation in driving our party to victory.

“Tomorrow, the APC women and youth presidential campaign team will be inaugurated to work with the Presidential Campaign Council to galvanise the support for our dear party.

“We depend on you to anchor this movement as chief patron of the women and youths presidential campaign team.

“We can’t afford to lose but work together as a formidable force to achieve success at the 2023 elections. The APC has chosen its candidates for all political seats. It is now time to reactivate our movement.”

