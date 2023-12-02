ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Politics

APC aims for victory in Edo 2024 elections – Senate President Akpabio

Ima Elijah

Akpabio lauded the APC's stronghold in South-South

Godswill Akpabio, Nigeria's Senate President [Vanguard]
Godswill Akpabio, Nigeria's Senate President [Vanguard]

Recommended articles

Hosting the APC’s National Executives from the South-South region, Akpabio expressed confidence in the party's potential for significant success. He highlighted the positive outcomes of past elections and underscored the strides made by the party in the region.

Akpabio, in his address, lauded the APC's stronghold in Cross Rivers State and its notable presence in legislative bodies such as the Senate and House of Representatives in Akwa Ibom. He cited these achievements as a testament to the party's growing influence in the South-South.

"We are steadily moving on. Cross River State is 100% APC. Here and there, some people will emerge either in the Senate or the reps and the House of Assembly, but in the governorship and government of the State, it is totally APC," Akpabio asserted.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Senate President also pointed out that Akwa Ibom, a key state in the region, currently holds the position of Senate President. He emphasised that having members of the House of Representatives from the state indicates positive momentum for the APC.

"Akwa Ibom has the Senate President, so for you have members of the House of Representatives, it shows that things are about to happen," Akpabio said.

Ima Elijah Ima Elijah Ima Elijah is a Senior News Reporter at Pulse.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

APC aims for victory in Edo 2024 elections – Senate President Akpabio

APC aims for victory in Edo 2024 elections – Senate President Akpabio

NASS will address Nigeria’s security for rapid socio-economic development - Sen. Jibrin

NASS will address Nigeria’s security for rapid socio-economic development - Sen. Jibrin

FCTA committed to support, nurture talent for sustainable economic growth - Wike

FCTA committed to support, nurture talent for sustainable economic growth - Wike

FG promotes 32,361 personnel across Immigration, Civil Defence, Fire, & Correctional Services

FG promotes 32,361 personnel across Immigration, Civil Defence, Fire, & Correctional Services

We’re making efforts to rescue remaining 4 abducted FUDMA students - Police

We’re making efforts to rescue remaining 4 abducted FUDMA students - Police

Usage of obsolete equipment by FRCN, NTA is unacceptable - Minister Idris

Usage of obsolete equipment by FRCN, NTA is unacceptable - Minister Idris

We’re making efforts to rescue remaining abducted FUDMA students – Police

We’re making efforts to rescue remaining abducted FUDMA students – Police

BUA Group Chairman Rabiu declines APC standing committee nomination

BUA Group Chairman Rabiu declines APC standing committee nomination

Malta Guinness crowned iconic malt drink of the year at the 2023 Brandcom awards

Malta Guinness crowned iconic malt drink of the year at the 2023 Brandcom awards

Pulse Sports

Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce: Track legend signs mouthwatering deal with luxurious wristwatch brand

Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce: Track legend signs mouthwatering deal with luxurious wristwatch brand

Sha'Carri Richardson: World's fastest woman reportedly bags $20,000,000 endorsement deal

Sha'Carri Richardson: World's fastest woman reportedly bags $20,000,000 endorsement deal

She needs a break - Super Falcons coach explains Ashleigh Plumptre's absence from team

She needs a break - Super Falcons coach explains Ashleigh Plumptre's absence from team

Sergio Ramos makes Champions League history 31 years after Daniel Amokachi

Sergio Ramos makes Champions League history 31 years after Daniel Amokachi

Thiago Silva recalls TB fright ahead of Chelsea debut

Thiago Silva recalls TB fright ahead of Chelsea debut

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

More loses for Plateau PDP as Appeal Court sacks 11 lawmakers

More loses for Plateau PDP as Appeal Court sacks 11 lawmakers

Philip Shuaibu, the Deputy Governor of Edo State [Twitter: @Philipshuaibu]

Philip Shuaibu declares candidacy for Edo governorship election in 2024

Babajide Adediran and Babajide Sanwo-Olu [ICIR Nigeria]

We’re challenging Sanwo-Olu’s victory at Supreme Court - Lagos PDP

Kaduna State Governor, Uba Sani [Twitter:@NewsCentralTV]

Uba Sani clinches 2023 NITMA-digital governor of the year award