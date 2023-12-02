APC aims for victory in Edo 2024 elections – Senate President Akpabio

Hosting the APC’s National Executives from the South-South region, Akpabio expressed confidence in the party's potential for significant success. He highlighted the positive outcomes of past elections and underscored the strides made by the party in the region.

Akpabio, in his address, lauded the APC's stronghold in Cross Rivers State and its notable presence in legislative bodies such as the Senate and House of Representatives in Akwa Ibom. He cited these achievements as a testament to the party's growing influence in the South-South.

"We are steadily moving on. Cross River State is 100% APC. Here and there, some people will emerge either in the Senate or the reps and the House of Assembly, but in the governorship and government of the State, it is totally APC," Akpabio asserted.

The Senate President also pointed out that Akwa Ibom, a key state in the region, currently holds the position of Senate President. He emphasised that having members of the House of Representatives from the state indicates positive momentum for the APC.