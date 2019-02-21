In a statement issued by its National Publicity Secretary Malam Lanre Issa-Onilu, on Thursday, the party asked balloters specifically to shun the People's Democratic Party (PDP), accused of looting public funds.

According to the spokesperson, the allegation is based on the performance of the past PDP government. In the upcoming presidential poll, the party is placing its hope on Atiku Abubakar to unseat the incumbent President Muhammadu Buhari of the APC.

"We therefore call on our country men and women to choose between moving forward to the Next Level of economic growth, shared prosperity, infrastructural development, and secure future, which the APC and President Buhari offer; or going backward to the era of looting and plundering of our commonwealth by a few elites, which the PDP and its presidential candidate, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar offer," Malam Lanre Issa-Onilu made an appeal in the statement.

Highlighting the achievement of President Buhari in tackling economic challenges that drove Nigeria to a path of recession, and the claim that Boko Haram has been "degraded", the spokesperson feels the APC candidate is a better option to Atiku, a former Vice President of Nigeria who says he has a strategy to tackle unemployment in the country.