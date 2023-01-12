ADVERTISEMENT
APC accuses PDP of fueling political violence in Zamfara

News Agency Of Nigeria

The Zamfara chapter of the All Progressives Congress (APC) has accused the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) of fueling political violence in the state.

APC and PDP in Nigeria (Thisday)
State APC Publicity Secretary, Malam Yusuf Idris made the allegations at a media briefing in Gusau on Wednesday.

Idris described the recent campaign tactics of PDP as encouraging political thuggery in the state.

“As we are all aware, the governorship candidate of the opposition PDP in the state has returned following the Court of Appeal judgement reinstating him last Friday.

“This led to the return of PDP activities and threatening the peace and stability hitherto enjoyed by the citizens of our dear state.

“That also led to the incident that occurred last Monday when some suspected PDP thugs burned down a vehicle laminated with Gov Bello Matawalle’s pictures.

“Fortunately, the suspect that allegedly committed the ugly act said he acted on the instructions given to them by the PDP to burn all APC-logo carrying vehicles in the state.

“The suspect, Yusuf Aminu from Gangaren ‘Yar Rumfa area of Gusau through a video clip told the police he committed the act to the satisfaction of his candidate, Dauda Lawal-Dare,” Idris alleged.

He said that the APC, however, was always in support of peace and stability.

“We want to sound a serious warning that what just happened should be the last time that the PDP or any of its sponsored miscreants would do to us with violence or criminal attitude.

“We have always supported both the government and security agencies in maintaining peace, law and order in the state,” Idris said.

According to him, the APC is currently campaigning and soliciting for votes from the electorate.

“Let PDP equally be doing that under a conducive political manner and environment.

“We are calling on all our members to continue to remain peaceful and law abiding.

“We also commend security agencies and their operatives in the state for their steadfastness, prompt action and bringing all bad elements to book,” he added.

Idris appealed to the people of the state to continue to join hands with the APC to move the state forward.

Reacting to the allegations, the state acting Chairman of PDP, Alhaji Mukhtar Lugga dismissed all the allegations as baseless.

Lugga described the allegations by the APC as an ‘action of a political party losing relevance’.

Lugga said that the rally held to welcome Lawal-Dare, the PDP flag bearer in the state last Monday was violence-free.

“Non of our members attempted to destroy even a single APC billboard, we are very surprised to hear this from them,” he added.

News Agency Of Nigeria
