Labour Party faction warns Peter Obi, Obidients over Tinubu's inauguration

The faction also dissociated itself from agitations that the president-elect, Bola Tinubu should not be sworn in on May 29, pending the determination of the petitions before the Presidential Election Tribunal.

The faction in a statement by its spokesman, Abayomi Arabambi on Thursday, May 11, 2023, said the request by Peter Obi, the party’s presidential candidate in the 2023 election against Tinubu's inauguration at the election tribunal is unconstitutional.

Arabambi said only death or permanent incapacity can stop a president-elect from being sworn in, adding that if granted, Obi’s request would create a vacuum in the system.

ADVERTISEMENT

“What Peter Obi is crying for is not supported by the law, a refusal to swear in Tinubu as President on May 29, will create a vacuum in the system” he said.

“The law has to be complied with, which is to swear in Tinubu as president, and if anybody wants to change the narrative, they will have to change the law”.

He, therefore called on Obi’s supporters and those parading themselves as LP members to quit calling for an interim government.

“Labour Party warns all Obidiots clandestinely parading themselves as LP members and other Obidients who may be agitating that the President-elect should not be sworn in to have a rethink as Labour Party will not support any unlawful means of agitations or change of government violently.” Arabambi said.