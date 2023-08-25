ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Politics

Apapa’s claim to LP chairmanship is false - Julius Abure's faction

News Agency Of Nigeria

Farouk said that the Appeal Court in Edo had since ruled that Abure was the authentic chairman of the LP.

Julius Abure and Lamidi Apapa. [Ripples]
Julius Abure and Lamidi Apapa. [Ripples]

Recommended articles

Malam Umar Farouk, the National Secretary of the faction said this at a news conference in Abuja on Friday.

Farouk said that the Certified True Copy of the suit did not involved Abure.

This conference is called purposely to clear the air on yet another attempt by some of our former members.

ADVERTISEMENT

“They rebelled against the party and went ahead to shamelessly misinform members of the public on the huge progress being made to reposition LP as one of the biggest political parties in Nigeria.

“Lamidi Apapa and a few others are being sponsored, their assignment is to ensure that no progress is achieved in the party.

“The heavily funded dissidents have tried to mislead the courts and some section of the media to harass the party leadership but all have failed,” he said.

Farouk said that the Court of Appeal sitting in Benin had affirmed Abure as the National Chairman of the party.

“Only yesterday, the Court of Appeal Owerri, which sat in Abuja, gave judgement in the case brought before it by one Basil Maduka, one of the two aspirants deceived by the Apapa’s camp to participate in their illegal primaries.

ADVERTISEMENT

“The matter was on who the real LP candidate in the Imo governorship election is and not to challenge Abure’s position as chairman.

“The court also ordered that the status quo remains with Sen. Athan Achonu as the validly nominated candidate of LP for 2023 Imo governorship election.

“It noted that Basil Maduka has no locus to seek redress in the court as he is not known by the LP, ” he said.

Farouk said that the Appeal Court in Edo had since ruled that Abure was the authentic chairman of the LP and everything done under his leadership, including nominating candidates for elections, was legal.

He said that it thus meant that whoever was not satisfied with the ruling of the Appeal Court was permitted under the law to approach the Supreme Court to seek a review of the Appeal Court judgement.

ADVERTISEMENT

”The LP took time to explain this trajectory because these men are out to ensure that the party suffers immeasurably and they will stop at nothing from achieving the mandate of their sponsors.

”We state categorically that Achonu remains the LP’s governorship candidate in Imo as no court has stated otherwise.”

He said that the Independent National Electoral Commission had since published his name as the party’s candidate.

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Apapa’s claim to LP chairmanship is false - Julius Abure's faction

Apapa’s claim to LP chairmanship is false - Julius Abure's faction

P/Harcourt refinery to be back on stream December, Warri Q1 2024 – Minister

P/Harcourt refinery to be back on stream December, Warri Q1 2024 – Minister

Army warns troops against unprofessional conducts at checkpoints

Army warns troops against unprofessional conducts at checkpoints

Kwara boy with 9As in WAEC wins 15 awards at graduation ceremony

Kwara boy with 9As in WAEC wins 15 awards at graduation ceremony

It's not too late to listen to the voice of reason, ECOWAS warns Niger junta

It's not too late to listen to the voice of reason, ECOWAS warns Niger junta

Zulum donates 50 vehicles, 300 motorcycles to Army, others to fight terrorists

Zulum donates 50 vehicles, 300 motorcycles to Army, others to fight terrorists

Army confirms robbery attack on soldiers in Benin, says no money was stolen

Army confirms robbery attack on soldiers in Benin, says no money was stolen

Nigerians will witness improved power supply soon – Minister

Nigerians will witness improved power supply soon – Minister

Oluremi Tinubu urges digital literacy for women

Oluremi Tinubu urges digital literacy for women

Pulse Sports

Delete your drafts — Lionel Messi fans tell Ronaldo fans as Inter Miami reach US Open final

Delete your drafts — Lionel Messi fans tell Ronaldo fans as Inter Miami reach US Open final

I felt proud — Ashleigh Plumptre relives Super Falcons epic FIFAWWC clash vs England

I felt proud — Ashleigh Plumptre relives Super Falcons epic FIFAWWC clash vs England

Maduka Okoye: Most Handsome Nigerian footballer joins new club to revive career

Maduka Okoye: Most Handsome Nigerian footballer joins new club to revive career

‘One of the best strikers’- Ancelotti explains why Real Madrid did not sign Osimhen

‘One of the best strikers’- Ancelotti explains why Real Madrid did not sign Osimhen

Serena Williams: Tennis legend and husband welcome birth of their second child

Serena Williams: Tennis legend and husband welcome birth of their second child

OFFICIAL: Mason Mount injured and set to miss Arsenal clash

OFFICIAL: Mason Mount injured and set to miss Arsenal clash

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Lamidi Apapa. [Tribune]

Julius Abure sacked as court affirms Apapa as LP National Chairman

Bola Tinubu [Guardian]

Appoint Oyakhilome Bello Youth Minister - APC-US support group begs Tinubu

Seyi Sowunmi of the Labour Party (L) and APC's Lanre Ogunyemi (R).

Tribunal sacks Lagos Labour Party rep, gives victory to APC candidate

Digital skills

Lawmaker donates Wi-fi to youths to build their digital skills in Anambra