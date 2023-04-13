Anyanwu grabs Imo PDP guber ticket, says victory divinely orchestrated

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Anyanwu emerged unopposed as the PDP Governorship Candidate at Wednesday’s primary election conducted in Owerri.

Nonetheless, he polled 802 valid votes cast during the election.

Addressing newsmen at the end of the exercise, he reaffirmed his commitment and total submission to the will of God.

ADVERTISEMENT

He called on the party faithful and Imo people to “let God finish what he has started“.

He assured party members of his readiness to take the party’s manifesto to the nooks and crannies of the state so as to ensure victory for the party.

He thanked PDP’s national leadership and all the stakeholders for their contributions to the success of the election.

He pledged to carry every member along during the campaign.

Anyanwu also promised to work towards achieving sustainable development of the state, if elected governor.

ADVERTISEMENT

“It is with humility and the greatest sense of responsibility that I accept this divinely orchestrated nomination.

“I will work with you and for you.

“I thank the Almighty God for his infinite mercies and I thank the leaders of our party in Imo for working hard to set the process that has brought about my emergence in motion.

“I do not take this honour for granted.

“Today marks the beginning of the journey to the birth of a viral state, where security, peace and progress are a hallmark.

ADVERTISEMENT

“I pledge to pursue an issue-based campaign that would usher in a people-oriented government.