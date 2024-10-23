ADVERTISEMENT
Tension rises as PDP governors meet in Abuja amid party crisis

Segun Adeyemi

With PDP's internal challenges growing more pronounced, the result of the Abuja meeting may determine whether the party can regain its footing in the lead-up to future elections.

The meeting, hosted at the residence of Bauchi State Governor Bala Mohammed, has raised concerns among the party faithful, especially as the PDP battles factional disagreements.

Prominent figures present include Governor Siminalayi Fubara of Rivers State, Governor Ademola Adeleke of Osun State, Governor Dauda Lawal of Zamfara State, and Governor Caleb Mutfwang of Plateau State.

READ ALSO: 'He must go!' - Suswam demands PDP chairman Damagum's removal

Key members of the PDP National Working Committee and the Board of Trustees are also expected to attend the gathering and participate in the discussions.

Although the official agenda of the meeting remains undisclosed, inside sources reveal that the governors will tackle significant issues affecting the party's future.

Key topics include the appointment of a substantive national chairman, the possibility of convening a National Executive Committee (NEC) meeting, and preparations for the upcoming Ondo State governorship election.

READ ALSO: Bauchi governor takes legal action to convene PDP NEC meeting amid tensions

An unnamed party source disclosed that the meeting's outcome could be pivotal in reshaping the party's leadership structure.

"We are at a crossroads, and the governors are determined to resolve this impasse before it further weakens the party," the source stated.

Eyes are also on the Ondo State governorship election, where PDP hopes to make a strong showing despite its current internal struggles.

Segun Adeyemi

