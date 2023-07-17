'Another opportunity for INEC to write its name in gold' - Group seeks free, fair election in Kogi

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the 2023 Kogi governorship election will take place on Nov. 11. The group made the call in a statement signed by the spokesperson, Mr Julius Abalaka on Monday, July 17, 2023 in Abuja.

He said the election, would serve as another litmus test on the implementation of the Electoral Act 2022. Abalaka explained that necessary measures needed to be put in place to ensure effective adherence to the provisions of the Act, adding that all eyes are focused on how the election would be conducted.

He said the election has presented another opportunity for the Independent National Electoral Commission(INEC) to “write its name in gold”.

According to him, anything short of a free, fair and credible election amounts to contravention of the electoral Act, adding that Nigerians expects INEC to build on its earlier gains of the last General Elections.

He said there was a need for the electorate to vote for a leader, who, would make the state more viable and engender unity among the various ethnic groups. Abalaka said the precedence set in the country’s general elections had shown that Nigerians were becoming more interested in who governed them rather than party affiliations.

He said while candidates had emerged from various parties.

“Fostering unity is a key and veritable focus of the club.

“The events of the last few years with respect to political activities in Kogi has left no one in doubt of the dire need for the involvement of all and sundry.

“All the people of Kogi must come together to deliver the people’s choice to move the state forward,” said.

Abalaka further said, in line with Iko Udama’s core values, which holds the principles of equity, justice and fairness for all people, an opinion poll was conducted.

He said, it was to “ascertain in fair contest, a unity and consensus candidate and Muritala Ajaka was in the lead.

“While not unmindful of the various credentials paraded by all the candidates who are all qualified, it is expedient that we support the time tested maxim of majority carries the vote.