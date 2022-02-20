Anambra to begin 13% oil derivation earning from March–Obiano

He said he was notified by the Nigeria Midstream and Downstream Pricing and Regulatory Agency (NMDPRA) who had confirmed lifting of crude oil in commercial quantity in Anambra.

He said Anambra had 15 oil wells with ENIYE 10940 Oil field operated by SEEPCO fully operational and wholly owned by the state.

Obiano also said the rice production of the state had hit 530,000 metric tonnes yearly from the 85,000 metric tonnes capacity of 2014.

He said the revolution his administration brought into the agricultural sector made the state become not only self-sufficient in production but a net exporter of the commodity.

He said the state demand was just about 330,000 metric tonnes of the total output noting that a lot of businesses had been invested in the sector and that many family economies had been transformed by the boom.

He said the Anambra Airport which was fully operational would boost trade and commerce as well as export capacities of the state.

Obiano said the 10,000 capacity International Convention Centre would be inaugurated in March 9.