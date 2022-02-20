RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Politics

Anambra to begin 13% oil derivation earning from March–Obiano

Authors:

News Agency Of Nigeria

Gov. Willie Obiano says Anambra will begin to earn 13 per cent derivation in line with its status as an oil producing state from March.

Governor of Anambra state, Dr Willie Obiano. [guardian]
Governor of Anambra state, Dr Willie Obiano. [guardian]

Obiano disclosed this at a parley with journalists in Aguleri, Anambra East Local Government Area after a tour of the Awka International Convention Centre and Anambra Cargo and passenger airport on Saturday.

Recommended articles

He said he was notified by the Nigeria Midstream and Downstream Pricing and Regulatory Agency (NMDPRA) who had confirmed lifting of crude oil in commercial quantity in Anambra.

He said Anambra had 15 oil wells with ENIYE 10940 Oil field operated by SEEPCO fully operational and wholly owned by the state.

Obiano also said the rice production of the state had hit 530,000 metric tonnes yearly from the 85,000 metric tonnes capacity of 2014.

He said the revolution his administration brought into the agricultural sector made the state become not only self-sufficient in production but a net exporter of the commodity.

He said the state demand was just about 330,000 metric tonnes of the total output noting that a lot of businesses had been invested in the sector and that many family economies had been transformed by the boom.

He said the Anambra Airport which was fully operational would boost trade and commerce as well as export capacities of the state.

Obiano said the 10,000 capacity International Convention Centre would be inaugurated in March 9.

He noted that he would not be going for any political office but announced that his wife, Mrs Ebelechukwu Obiano, would be contesting for Anambra North Senatorial District.

Authors:

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Queen Elizabeth tests positive for COVID-19

Queen Elizabeth tests positive for COVID-19

Anambra to begin 13% oil derivation earning from March–Obiano

Anambra to begin 13% oil derivation earning from March–Obiano

Tinubu mourns loss of trusted ally, Prof. Tunde Samuel

Tinubu mourns loss of trusted ally, Prof. Tunde Samuel

Another strike looms as COEASU threatens to shut down colleges if FG failed to meet demands

Another strike looms as COEASU threatens to shut down colleges if FG failed to meet demands

2022 UTME registration: Slow start at CBT centres in Lagos

2022 UTME registration: Slow start at CBT centres in Lagos

Declare state of emergency on our roads - Awka residents beg Soludo

Declare state of emergency on our roads - Awka residents beg Soludo

Agreements with Twitter meant to regulate, not censor it - FG

Agreements with Twitter meant to regulate, not censor it - FG

Gov Uzodimma empowers Imo youths with 2,700 smartphones, cars

Gov Uzodimma empowers Imo youths with 2,700 smartphones, cars

South African police promise to protect Nigerians after deadly attack

South African police promise to protect Nigerians after deadly attack

Trending

Aregbesola blasts Tinubu ahead of Osun governorship primary election

Rauf Aregbesola and Bola Tinubu.

PDP, FG trade words over NBS report on Nigeria’s economic growth

The Minister of Information and Culture, Lai Mohammed [FMIC]

2023 Presidency: I told Buhari I don't want to step on his toes - Tinubu

President Muhammadu Buhari and APC National leader, Bola Tinubu. [Presidency]

Aregbesola rejects Osun APC guber primary, says it’s a ‘sham of an election’

Aregbesola (Punch)