Anambra tells private sector to provide palliatives for workers

The appeal came during a session held on Tuesday, September 03, 2023, where the Majority leader, Ikenna Ofodeme, representing Ekwusigo Constituency, passionately moved a motion under Matters of Urgent Public Importance.

Ofodeme voiced the concerns of many when he highlighted the drastic reduction in the purchasing power of the average worker due to the soaring cost of living in Nigeria.

He stated the adverse impact of the recent removal of fuel subsidy, which led to a significant increase in the prices of essential commodities, making it incredibly challenging for workers to meet their basic needs.

"It is worrisome that the salaries of most private sector workers in the state cannot meet up with their basic needs in the face of all these economic challenges. The situation has made many workers in the state resort to various means, both ethical and unethical, to survive," expressed Ofodeme.

Support for the motion was unanimous, with Ejike Okechukwu, representing Anaocha Constituency II, urging industrial leaders to follow the example set by Governor Chukwuma Soludo in providing palliatives for public workers.

He stressed that the removal of fuel subsidy was affecting everyone and urged private sector companies to support their staff during these challenging times.

Kingsley Udemezue, representing Idemili North, appealed to the private sector to consider this effort as part of their corporate social responsibility, giving back to the society where they operate. He stated the importance of solidarity and collective action in times of economic distress.

Additionally, Nonso Atuchukwu, representing Nnewi South Constituency I, urged individuals to adopt a culture of prudence in managing their expenses and finances, stated the need for responsible financial behavior.

