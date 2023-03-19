Anambra Speaker Okafor loses re-election bid
Dr Uchenna Okafor, Speaker, Anambra State House of Assembly has lost his re-election bid for Ayamelum Constituency seat, following his lost in Saturday’s State Houses of Assembly election.
Onwudiwe said that Abuchi Udemezue of Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) scored 12,993 votes to defeat Okafor of the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA), who polled 11,445 votes.
“That Mr Abuchi Udemezue of PDP having satisfied the requirements of the law and scored the highest number of votes is hereby declared winner and is returned elected, ” he said.
