Anambra: Obi hindered LP's campaign as governor – Soludo

The current Governor of Anambra State, Chukwuma Soludo, has accused his predecessor and presidential candidate of the Labour Party (LP), Peter Obi, of denying his current party the opportunity to campaign in the State when he was governor.
Soludo added that he had twice granted Obi the opportunity to use government properties
Soludo made this known on Thursday, January 19, 2023, while fielding questions on the Channels Television’s Politics Today programme.
Why Soludo said this: The Anambra governor was reacting to the allegations from LP leaders that the State government restricted the party in terms of political campaigns.
In his words: “Nobody has done that. He did not even allow the Labour Party, where he is now, to freely campaign in Anambra. He denied them even the venue that they paid for,” he said.
What you should know: Soludo said that on two counts granted Obi the opportunity to use government properties in the State for his political campaign.
