Anambra: Obi hindered LP's campaign as governor – Soludo

Soludo made this known on Thursday, January 19, 2023, while fielding questions on the Channels Television’s Politics Today programme.

Why Soludo said this: The Anambra governor was reacting to the allegations from LP leaders that the State government restricted the party in terms of political campaigns.

In his words: “Nobody has done that. He did not even allow the Labour Party, where he is now, to freely campaign in Anambra. He denied them even the venue that they paid for,” he said.