ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Politics

Anambra: Obi hindered LP's campaign as governor – Soludo

Ima Elijah

Soludo added that he had twice granted Obi the opportunity to use government properties

Governor of Anambra State Charles Soludo and the Presidential candidate of the Labour Party, Peter Obi (KanyiDaily)
Governor of Anambra State Charles Soludo and the Presidential candidate of the Labour Party, Peter Obi (KanyiDaily)

The current Governor of Anambra State, Chukwuma Soludo, has accused his predecessor and presidential candidate of the Labour Party (LP), Peter Obi, of denying his current party the opportunity to campaign in the State when he was governor.

ADVERTISEMENT

Recommended articles

Soludo made this known on Thursday, January 19, 2023, while fielding questions on the Channels Television’s Politics Today programme.

Why Soludo said this: The Anambra governor was reacting to the allegations from LP leaders that the State government restricted the party in terms of political campaigns.

In his words: Nobody has done that. He did not even allow the Labour Party, where he is now, to freely campaign in Anambra. He denied them even the venue that they paid for,” he said.

What you should know: Soludo said that on two counts granted Obi the opportunity to use government properties in the State for his political campaign.

Ima Elijah Ima Elijah Ima Elijah is a Senior News Reporter at Pulse.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

18 candidates who want to be Nigeria’s next president

18 candidates who want to be Nigeria’s next president

Tinubu: You are unstable – APC blasts Pastor Tunde Bakare

Tinubu: You are unstable – APC blasts Pastor Tunde Bakare

Anambra: Obi hindered LP's campaign as governor – Soludo

Anambra: Obi hindered LP's campaign as governor – Soludo

NYSC deploys 1,570 prospective corps members to Bauchi State

NYSC deploys 1,570 prospective corps members to Bauchi State

2023: I will restructure Nigeria, if elected- Atiku

2023: I will restructure Nigeria, if elected- Atiku

Hardships: PDP urges Nasarawa people to reject APC in 2023

Hardships: PDP urges Nasarawa people to reject APC in 2023

Gov Adeleke issues directive on how to be addressed

Gov Adeleke issues directive on how to be addressed

Don't vote candidates with untraceable wealth, questionable characters - Obi

Don't vote candidates with untraceable wealth, questionable characters - Obi

CBN to sanction banks dispensing old Naira notes

CBN to sanction banks dispensing old Naira notes

ADVERTISEMENT
2023 General Election Count Down!
00
Days
00
Hours
00
Minutes
00
Seconds
February 25, 2023
Election Day!
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Oby-Ezekwesili

'Aproko' – Atiku fires Ezekwesili

Peter Obi.

Peter Obi fires back at Saraki

Rabiu Kwankwaso and Peter Obi. (PRNigeria)

Peter Obi: Kwankwaso finally spills why he cannot work with Labour Party

How desperate Nigerian politicians rig elections.

How desperate Nigerian politicians rig elections [Pulse Explainer]