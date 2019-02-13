The state Commissioner for Information and Public Enlightenment, Mr C-Don Adinuba, disclosed this in a statement on Wednesday.

This followed a fire incident at INEC office, Awka, on Tuesday, which destroyed 4,695 card readers stored in a container facility within the premises.

Although, the state Police Command said it had commenced investigations into the cause of the fire, the state government expressed dismay that the incident occurred just four days to the 2019 general election.

Gov. Willie Obiano has yet to be briefed by the new Commissioner of Police in the state on the extent of damage and possible causes.

The governor has directed that security inside and around the INEC state headquarters as well as in and around INEC offices in the 21 local government areas of the state should be fortified immediately.

The state government is committed to ensuring that all the elections are held not only as scheduled but also in a free, credible and transparent manner.

The government notes with satisfaction the prompt and professional manner in which the state Fire Service mobilised to the scene; its swift response contained the fire, he said.

Meanwhile, Sen. Victor Umeh, representing Anambra Central Senatorial District, has expressed concern at the development, describing it as an act of sabotage.

In his reaction, Umeh said: It is obvious that INEC cannot burn its own card readers; people, who have seen the campaigns and know that they have no chance in Saturdays election are those to be held responsible.

They did it out of frustration because some of them had earlier boasted that they will crush their opponents but mid way, they got frustrated.

They have even gone to the level of campaign of calumny and character assassination, Umeh said.

While urging the police to investigate the matter, the senator expressed the hope that INEC would replace the damaged card readers before the election.