Anambra Governor-elect Soludo receives Certificate of Return from INEC

Soludo polled 112, 229 votes to beat 17 other candidates in the election.

"I have just received my certificate of return from the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

"Thank you Ndị Anambra for the overwhelming support. This divine mandate shall be deployed for the good of the Anambra public and humanity at large," the former Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) shared in a tweet.

Some of the other contestants have congratulated Soludo.

President Muhammadu Buhari has also congratulated Soludo, while promising to work with him.

However, the candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Andy Uba, has described the election outcome as a "charade" and a "sham" and has vowed to contest the vote in court.