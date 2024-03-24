ADVERTISEMENT
Anambra 2025: Labour Party chieftain Ozigbo declares to run against Soludo

News Agency Of Nigeria

Ozigbo, candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the last election, said he was interested in the coming election on the platform of the LP.

Valentine Ozigbo [Twitter-@valyntino]

Therefore, he says, he will contest the governorship election in 2025 to provide better governance for the people of Anambra

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Soludo clocked two years in office on March 17.

Ozigbo who spoke to journalists in Awka said he would contest in 2025 to as part of his avowed commitment to serve the Anambra people.

He said he decided not to make comments on the governance of Anambra two years after the last election but had now decided to provide the opposition in order to tell people of the state that they deserved more quality governance.

According to him, “I want to say that I am still Committed to serving Anambra.

“I am not impressed with Soludo’s two years in office.

“Anambra is a great state, so, for you to serve the state well, you must be courteous.

“You must be humble and relate with people in order to understand the people and make them part of what you are doing for them.

“After the 2021 election, I resolved to be quiet in the first two years but going forward, I want to start holding Soludo responsible for his actions,” he said.

He said he was a respecter of zoning arrangements in Anambra and would only serve for a single term of four years if elected.

“You will be proud of Anambra if I become the governor.

“I am a victim of transactional Politics, so much betrayal even among those that were made leaders in the movement but we have learnt our lessons.

“I respect zoning but it must be mixed with merit to make sense.

“I will serve a single tenure of four years and based on integrity, I will honour the zoning arrangement.

“Four years is enough for me to make the most impact and move on,” he said.

