Transportation Minister, Rotimi Amaechi, says he can't descend to the level of his successor, Governor Nyesom Wike of Rivers State.

Amaechi and Wike have been at war for quite some time now and they both can't stand the other.

Their rift is as much political as it is egocentric.

Amaechi left the PDP for the APC in 2014 and was one of those who reportedly bankrolled President Buhari's first term election in 2015.

Amaechi also served as the Director General of Buhari's election campaigns in 2015 and 2019.

Rotimi Amaechi (Left) and Muhammadu Buhari (Presidency)

Wike, who served as Amaechi's Chief of Staff before they fell apart, has repeatedly accused Amaechi of corruption and of stealing the resources of oil-rich Rivers, charges the minister has repeatedly denied.

Wike recently said President Buhari is shielding Amaechi from prosecution for corruption.

Asked about Wike's recent remarks on AriseTV, Amaechi said he can't be bringing himself down to Wike's level.

“I don’t think I want to address the issue of the governor, I have made my point and I have moved on,” Amaechi said.

“He was my Chief of Staff, I can’t bring myself low. I was a governor, I was also a speaker, I’m a minister. I was two-term chairman of governors’ forum. The same when I was a speaker. Why should I be discussing him?” Amaechi barked.

Amaechi was also quizzed about labelling Wike a drunk.

Nyesom Wike and Rotimi Amaechi exchange handshake after the peace meeting on Tuesday, July 26, 2016 (Punch)

“I only said that I don’t make statements under the influence of alcohol. Some people are attaching meaning to what I said,” he added.

In 2016, then Inspector General of Police Ibrahim Idris, held a peace meeting between Amaechi and Wike and their warring factions in Rivers. Not much has changed since that meeting was held before television cameras.

Wike's two terms of eight years as Rivers Governor elapses in 2023.

Amaechi's preferred governorship candidate in 2015, Dakuku Peterside, failed to make a dent on Wike's street credibility.