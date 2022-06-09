Amaechi commits himself to Tinubu's victory against Atiku and Peter Obi

Amaechi, the immediate past transportation minister, congratulated the winner in a letter he personally signed which was sent to newsmen Thursday, June 09, 2022, evening.

‘Amaechi, in a letter he personally signed, said he looks forward to working with Tinubu to ensure that the All Progressives Congress, APC, wins the 2023 presidential election.

The former Rivers State Governor also congratulated Tinubu, saying “Congratulations on your well-deserved victory at the APC Presidential Convention and I entered my best wishes as you prepare for the 2023 Presidential election.

“I am confident your victory will re-energise the progress of our great party the APC, buttressed by your vision of a Common Sense Revolution which led to the defeat of PDP in the 2015 election.

“As you embark on this historical journey, I wish to assure you of my commitment to your success at the polls in 2023. I look forward to providing the necessary support to ensure that we develop a prosperous country for all Nigerians.”

Newsmen reported how Tinubu, a former Lagos governor scored 1,271 votes to win the APC primary.

Amaechi came second by scoring 316 votes while Vice President Yemi Osinbajo came third with 235 votes.