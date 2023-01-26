Adamawa governorship candidate, Aliyu Maina, is dead.

His death was announced in a statement issued by the national publicity secretary of the party, Afuye Olusola, on Thursday, January 26, 2023.

Maina was said to have died on Wednesday, January 25, 2023, in an Abuja hospital.

He died the same day the governorship candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDPD) in Abia State, Prof. Uchenna Ikonne, was also confirmed dead at the National Hospital Abuja.

Olusola's statement read: “The leadership of the National Rescue Movement and that of Adamawa state chapter in particular with heavy heart announce the death of Alhaji Aliyu Abba Maina, the party’s governorship candidate in the next month general election.

“According to the statement from the family, late Alhaji Abba Maina died on Wednesday, January 25 at his residence in the Federal Capital Territory, Abuja, after a brief illness.

“He has been buried according to Muslim rite. We pray to Almighty Allah to protect his family and all his loved ones.

“We are also calling on all his family members, business and political associates to show late Maina’s family love and care during this mourning period.