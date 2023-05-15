The sports category has moved to a new website.

Alex Otti's team declares 7-day fasting and prayer for Abia

News Agency Of Nigeria

The exercise already has the support of the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) leadership in the state.

Abia State governor-elect, Dr Alex Otti [Daily Post]

This is contained in a statement issued to newsmen on Sunday in Umuahia by the Chairman and Secretary of the committee, Uzor Nwachukwu and Bertrand Okeomah, respectively.

The committee stated that the programme was part of the activities lined up for the inauguration of Otti as the 10th governor of Abia on May 29.

It also stated that the spiritual cleansing was slated to begin with prayer and fasting on Sunday, May 21 and end on Friday, May 26.

According to the committee, the event, which aimed at ushering in a new wave of spirituality, would be rounded off with a Re-dedication Retreat at the Ngwa High School, Aba on May 27.

It further stated that the exercise already had the support of the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) leadership in the state.

"Similarly, a post-inauguration state Thanksgiving Service will hold on Sunday, June 4, at the Umuahia Township Stadium by noon prompt," the statement added.

Meanwhile, the state chapter of CAN has called on all its member churches in the state to observe the prayer and fasting sessions.

The body in a statement by its Secretary, Dr Mgbeahuru Okey, stated that the directive was issued by the state Chairman, His Eminence, Dr Emmanuel Agomoh.

"Let's join hands with other faithful in this all-important assignment for a new Abia of our collective dream," the CAN statement stated.





