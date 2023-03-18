ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Politics

Alex Otti accuses PDP, INEC of plotting to change Abia election results

Nurudeen Shotayo

Otti called on the Federal Government and the INEC Chairman to ensure that the right thing is done in Abia State.

Labour Party governorship candidate in Abia State, Alex Otti. [Twitter:@alexottiofr]
Labour Party governorship candidate in Abia State, Alex Otti. [Twitter:@alexottiofr]

Recommended articles

Otti flagged the incident in a series of tweets posted on his official Twitter page late night Saturday, March 18, 2023.

Pulse had predicted in this article that the governorship contest in Abia State would be a close fight between the ruling PDP, Labour Party, All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA), and the All Progressives Progressives (APC).

However, reports from the South-East state earlier in the day indicated that the Labour Party had their noses ahead of other political parties as results started trickling in from various polling units.

ADVERTISEMENT

Otti, who claimed that virtually all the results uploaded and released so far had Labour Party winning by a landslide, alleged that the PDP government in the state led by Governor Okezie Ikpeazu was working in cahoots with some compromised INEC officials and security agents to manipulate results in some Local Governments.

He said the alleged act was being carried out in Obingwa which is Ikpeazu's Local Government, Osisioma, Aba North and Aba South where, according to him, Labour Party won overwhelmingly.

Otti claimed that INEC officials particularly in Obingwa have jettisoned the use of the Bimodal Voter Accreditation System (BVAS) to pave the way for the insertion of fake results.

The Labour Party candidate, therefore, called on the Federal Government and INEC Chairman, Prof. Mahmood Yakubu, to ensure that only original election results are announced.

Otti's tweet read: "From virtually all the results uploaded and released, Labour Party won by landslide. Unfortunately the PDP government has refused to allow some of the results stand, and they are doing this with the active connivance of some compromised INEC Staff and some security agents.

ADVERTISEMENT

"The LG involved are Obingwa where the outgoing governor is from, Osisioma,Aba north and Aba south where we won overwhelmingly.

"Obingwa is a very interesting case, because in the majority of the wards, with the active connivance of INEC the BIVAS was not used, so they are making effort to push in fake results.

"I want to use this opportunity to call on the Federal government and particularly the INEC chairman to ensure that the right thing is done in Abia state. So I expect that any result that is not coming out of BIVAS accreditation will not be accepted.

"I urge the INEC chairman to prevail on the INEC Resident electoral commissioner for Abia and other INEC staff to give peace a chance and ensure that the right thing is done."

Nurudeen Shotayo Nurudeen Shotayo Nurudeen Shotayo is a journalist with special interest in politics, sports, and digital marketing. You can hit him up via nurudeen.shotayo@pulse.ng

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

BREAKING: INEC postpones collation of Lagos guber election results to 11am Sunday

BREAKING: INEC postpones collation of Lagos guber election results to 11am Sunday

Alex Otti accuses PDP, INEC of plotting to change Abia election results

Alex Otti accuses PDP, INEC of plotting to change Abia election results

Hold GRV responsible if Lagos catches fire - APC alerts security agencies

Hold GRV responsible if Lagos catches fire - APC alerts security agencies

PDP flogs APC in El-Rufai’s govt house in governorship election

PDP flogs APC in El-Rufai’s govt house in governorship election

INEC uploads 51.55% Lagos governorship results on IReV

INEC uploads 51.55% Lagos governorship results on IReV

Police confirm arrest of 3 persons for disrupting elections in Kano

Police confirm arrest of 3 persons for disrupting elections in Kano

2023 Elections: INEC has improved, says NBA

2023 Elections: INEC has improved, says NBA

2023 Elections: Police foil attempt to snatch ballot boxes at Osisioma

2023 Elections: Police foil attempt to snatch ballot boxes at Osisioma

INEC shifts election for Bokkos LGA in Plateau to Sunday

INEC shifts election for Bokkos LGA in Plateau to Sunday

Pulse Sports

Gossip: Messi to stay in Paris, ex-Arsenal star wants Osimhen at PSG

Gossip: Messi to stay in Paris, ex-Arsenal star wants Osimhen at PSG

Rybakina delivers ice-cold victory over Swiatek to reach first Indian Wells final

Rybakina delivers ice-cold victory over Swiatek to reach first Indian Wells final

Tobi Amusan begins 2023 season with win in Auburn

Tobi Amusan begins 2023 season with win in Auburn

West Ham youngster cites Osimhen as inspiration after scoring first senior goal

West Ham youngster cites Osimhen as inspiration after scoring first senior goal

Victor Osimhen could win the Ballon d'Or if Napoli win the UEFA Champions League

Victor Osimhen could win the Ballon d'Or if Napoli win the UEFA Champions League

LaLiga Preview: 3 biggest stats ft Real Madrid vs Barcelona

LaLiga Preview: 3 biggest stats ft Real Madrid vs Barcelona

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Wife of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) gubernatorial candidate, Dr Abdul-Azeez Adediran, (aka Jandor), Maryam Adediran. (Independent)

Jandor introduces his US-based wife to Lagos PDP members ahead of election

Politics and Prophecies: 3 pastors who predicted Tinubu’s victory

Politics and Prophecies: 3 pastors who predicted Tinubu’s victory

L-R: Presidential candidates of Labour Party, ZLP, and APC, Peter Obi, Dan Nwanyanwu, and Bola Tinubu respectively. [Twitter:@FSyusuf]

Peter Obi unwilling to join Tinubu's 'Govt of National Unity'

You're the hero of our democracy, Gbajabiamila congratulates Tinubu. [DailyPost]

Gbajabiamila speaks on bid to become Tinubu’s chief of staff