Professor Anthony Udoh, the senatorial district's returning officer, declared Akpabio the winner of the Akwa Ibom North West Senatorial District election, stating that the former Minister of Niger Delta Affairs met all requirements to be declared the winner after receiving 115,401 valid votes.
Akpabio wins senatorial election in Akwa Ibom
The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) announced in the early hours of Monday that Senator Godswill Akpabio of the All Progressives Congress (APC) had won the Akwa Ibom North West Senate race.
Mr Emmanuel Enoidem, the candidate of the Peoples' Democratic Party (PDP), finished a distant second with 69,838 votes.
