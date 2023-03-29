ADVERTISEMENT
Akpabio declines EFCC invitation, cites pneumonia, cardiac arrhythmia

Ima Elijah

Minister of Niger Delta Affairs, Senator Godswill Akpabio. [Twitter/@CHYCHYCHUKWU]

Former Minister of Niger Delta Affairs and Senator-elect, Godswill Akpabio, has declined the invitation by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) to appear at its office on Wednesday, March 29, 2023, citing ill health.

According to a letter sent by Akpabio's lawyer, Umeh Kalu, to the anti-graft agency, the former governor of Akwa Ibom State is currently undergoing medical treatment for pneumonia and cardiac arrhythmia and has already scheduled further medical appointments overseas.

Therefore, he requested that the EFCC reschedule the appointment to a date convenient to its officers, preferably after the forthcoming Easter and Ramadan holidays.

