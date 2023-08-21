ADVERTISEMENT
Aiyedatiwa congratulates Minister of Interior, Tunji-Ojo

News Agency Of Nigeria

The acting governor said he was sure he would bring his legislative experience to add quality to the administration of Tinubu.

Lucky Ayedatiwa, Ondo State Acting Governor [Tribune]
Lucky Ayedatiwa, Ondo State Acting Governor [Tribune]

Aiyedatiwa stated this in his congratulatory message to Olubunmi Tunji-Ojo, on Monday in Akure. He noted that the appointment was in recognition of his dedication to service and impressive track record.

“On behalf of the government and good people of Ondo state, I extend my warm congratulations to you on your inauguration today as the Honourable Minister of Interior by President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, GCFR.

“This appointment is a recognition of your dedication to service and the impressive achievements you recorded while serving the good people of Akoko North East/Akoko North West federal constituency in the House of Representatives which earned you an overwhelming re-election victory earlier this year.

“You are a vibrant young man of class and courage who takes every assignment with commitment and diligence.

“I am confident that you will bring your wealth of legislative experience and managerial skills to bear on this new assignment entrusted on you by the President.

“Honourable minister, as you embark on this huge task, I wish to assure you of the support of the Government and people of Ondo State and I look forward to an industrious working relationship,” he said.

Aiyedatiwa later wished him success as he took up the responsibilities and challenges in the new office.

“I have no doubt in your ability to give your best to the discharge of your duties in the Renewed Hope administration of Tinubu,” he said.

News Agency Of Nigeria

