I am a politician - Aisha Yesufu declares after years of denial

On Tuesday, March 5, 2024, Yesufu took to Twitter to make an announcement that marks a significant departure from her previous stance.

She tweeted, “I am a politician. All my life I have made choices. I am into the Nigerian Politics and on my watch and in places I operate from, I will ensure it is clean.”

ADVERTISEMENT

This statement contrasts sharply with her long-standing claim of not being a politician, despite her active support for candidates in presidential elections.

Yesufu has been a prominent figure in Nigerian activism, notably co-founding the Bring Back Our Girls campaign and participating in the End SARS protests.

Her activism, combined with her unyielding advocacy for good governance, has made her a respected voice in Nigerian politics.

Pulse Nigeria

Over the years, Yesufu has maintained that her involvement in political campaigns and support for politicians was purely from an activist’s standpoint and advocacy for good governance.

ADVERTISEMENT

Her participation in the 2023 general election was particularly noteworthy. Yesufu threw her support behind Obi, using her platform to advocate for political participation and the election of leaders who are committed to reform.

Her efforts were seen as instrumental in mobilizing young Nigerians to engage in the electoral process, highlighting issues such as corruption and inefficient governance.

However, her declaration as a politician suggests a strategic shift in her approach to achieving political and social change in Nigeria.

In her tweet, she emphasized the importance of direct involvement in politics to ensure cleanliness and integrity within the Nigerian political arena.

“Any talk of being ashamed of politics or regretting politics, count me out,” she stated, adding, “If you say Nigerian politics is dirty, roll up the sleeves let’s get it clean. Doing nothing never solves anything,” she tweeted.

ADVERTISEMENT

This content was created with the help of an AI model and verified by the writer.