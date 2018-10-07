Aisha Buhari questions integrity of APC Primaries

news

The First Lady, Aisha Buhari has questioned the integrity of the All Progressives Congress (APC’s) primaries.

Mrs. Buhari made this known in a statement which she issued on Instagram on Sunday, October 7, 2018.

The First Lady also vehemently kicked against the practice of giving automatic tickets to people.

APC endorses Buhari

This is coming after her husband, President Buhari was overwhelmingly endorsed as the APC presidential candidate for 2019 in the party’s convention that ended on Sunday.

Over 14 million delegates at the APC convention gave their nod to Buhari’s second term bid.

While speaking at the convention, the President thanked the delegates and also promised not to disappoint Nigerians.

Aisha Buhari does not take nonsense

The First Lady is known for her frank talk when it comes to issues concerning her husband’s administration.

In October 2016, Mrs. Buhari told the BBC in an interview, that her husband is being held hostage by a cabal.

According to her, "The president does not know 45 out of 50, for example, of the people he appointed and I don't know them either, despite being his wife of 27 years.

"Some people are sitting down in their homes folding their arms only for them to be called to come and head an agency or a ministerial position.

The First Lady also threatened not to vote for Buhari, saying "He is yet to tell me, but I have decided as his wife, that if things continue like this up to 2019, I will not go out and campaign again and ask any woman to vote like I did before. I will never do it again”.

Aisha Buhari blasts Aso Rock clinic

Also, Mrs. Buhari, on Monday, October 9, 2017, condemned the management of Aso Rock clinic. She said that the health center didn't have the facilities to treat patients.

According to her, she had to visit a private clinic after she found out the Aso Rock clinic's X-Ray machine was not working.

Read Aisha Buhari’s recent outburst on the APC Primaries

It is disheartening to note that some aspirants used their hard earned money to purchase nomination forms, got screened, cleared and campaigned vigorously yet found their names omitted on Election Day, these forms were bought at exorbitant prices.

Many others contested and yet had their result delayed. Fully knowing that AUTOMATIC tickets have been given to other people.

All Progressives Congress being a party whose cardinal principle is change and headed by a comrade/ activist whose main concern is for the common man, yet, such impunity could take place under its watch.

Given this development one will not hesitate than DISSOCIATE from such unfairness, be neutral and speak for the voiceless.

It is important for the populace to rise against impunity and for voters to demand from aspirants to be committed to the provision of basic amenities such as:

1. Potable drinking water

2. Basic health care ( Primary Health Care centers)

3. Education within conducive & appropriate learning environments.

Let us vote wisely !!!!

LONG LIVE FEDERAL REPUBLIC OF NIGERIA!!!!!!

Aisha Buhari has constantly said that she criticises her husband’s administration because she believes in justice and fairness.

The First Lady also said that she believes that Buhari’s government has to serve the people, because Nigerians elected him based on trust and confidence.