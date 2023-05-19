No need for presidents to travel on health grounds again – Aisha Buhari

The First Lady expressed her views during the commissioning ceremony of the facility, which was attended by President Muhammadu Buhari and other distinguished guests at the Presidential Villa in Abuja.

Recalling the president's 104-day medical pilgrimage to London, the longest during his tenure, Buhari expressed her satisfaction that such trips could be avoided in the future. Instead, Nigerian presidents and their families can avail the services of the newly inaugurated facility and, if necessary, call upon medical experts to assist their colleagues within the country.

"I'm quite happy, feeling fulfilled. Though we are leaving, but all the same, we thank God the project has come to reality," Buhari remarked during the event.

"I have opted for it six years now. I initiated this project six years ago when my husband spent three months abroad, consecutively, 90 days. And it shouldn't be because we have all the experts in Nigeria. We only need a good platform."

The State House Medical Centre, which previously served not only the First Family but also approximately 35,000 people, prompted Buhari's insistence on establishing a VIP Wing in close proximity to the presidential villa.

With the completion of the new facility, the medical needs of the First Family can now be adequately addressed without burdening the existing hospital resources.

Responding to inquiries about whether the Presidential Wing would eliminate the need for Nigerian leaders to seek medical treatment abroad, Buhari affirmed, "Yes! This one is for the health and wellness of the First Family. They don't need to go abroad now. They only need to maybe fly in experts to help our people. You know. So, no need for any leader to spend months and months abroad because of healthcare."

What you should know

