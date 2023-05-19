The sports category has moved to a new website.
Check it out here!
ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Politics

No need for presidents to travel on health grounds again – Aisha Buhari

Ima Elijah

Nigerian presidents and their families can avail the services of the newly inaugurated facility and, if necessary, call upon medical experts to assist their colleagues within the country.

Wife of the President, Aisha Buhari
Wife of the President, Aisha Buhari

Recommended articles

The First Lady expressed her views during the commissioning ceremony of the facility, which was attended by President Muhammadu Buhari and other distinguished guests at the Presidential Villa in Abuja.

Recalling the president's 104-day medical pilgrimage to London, the longest during his tenure, Buhari expressed her satisfaction that such trips could be avoided in the future. Instead, Nigerian presidents and their families can avail the services of the newly inaugurated facility and, if necessary, call upon medical experts to assist their colleagues within the country.

"I'm quite happy, feeling fulfilled. Though we are leaving, but all the same, we thank God the project has come to reality," Buhari remarked during the event.

ADVERTISEMENT

"I have opted for it six years now. I initiated this project six years ago when my husband spent three months abroad, consecutively, 90 days. And it shouldn't be because we have all the experts in Nigeria. We only need a good platform."

The State House Medical Centre, which previously served not only the First Family but also approximately 35,000 people, prompted Buhari's insistence on establishing a VIP Wing in close proximity to the presidential villa.

With the completion of the new facility, the medical needs of the First Family can now be adequately addressed without burdening the existing hospital resources.

Responding to inquiries about whether the Presidential Wing would eliminate the need for Nigerian leaders to seek medical treatment abroad, Buhari affirmed, "Yes! This one is for the health and wellness of the First Family. They don't need to go abroad now. They only need to maybe fly in experts to help our people. You know. So, no need for any leader to spend months and months abroad because of healthcare."

ADVERTISEMENT

The inspiration for the establishment of the Presidential Wing can be traced back to 2017 when President Buhari spent an extended period in London for medical treatment. Buhari took it upon herself to nurture the idea of a specialised medical facility exclusively catering to the health needs of the first family.

Ima Elijah Ima Elijah Ima Elijah is a Senior News Reporter at Pulse.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

US knows you lost the election - Keyamo slams Obi over Blinken criticism

US knows you lost the election - Keyamo slams Obi over Blinken criticism

Court lifts suspension order on Abure, other Labour Party officials

Court lifts suspension order on Abure, other Labour Party officials

No need for presidents to travel on health grounds again – Aisha Buhari

No need for presidents to travel on health grounds again – Aisha Buhari

US Embassy confirms safe recovery of 2 staff involved in Anambra attack

US Embassy confirms safe recovery of 2 staff involved in Anambra attack

BREAKING: FCMB founder Subomi Balogun dies at 89

BREAKING: FCMB founder Subomi Balogun dies at 89

BREAKING: Labour Party, Alex Otti react to his removal as Abia governor-elect

BREAKING: Labour Party, Alex Otti react to his removal as Abia governor-elect

Tinubu to return to Nigeria on Sunday

Tinubu to return to Nigeria on Sunday

Court declares votes for Alex Otti, other LP candidates in Abia, Kano as wasted votes

Court declares votes for Alex Otti, other LP candidates in Abia, Kano as wasted votes

APC nullifies Senator Goje's expulsion

APC nullifies Senator Goje's expulsion

Pulse Sports

7 Nigerian Sports Stars who hold the Guinness World Record

7 Nigerian Sports Stars who hold the Guinness World Record

What a WAG!! Check out the Top 10 most beautiful girlfriends of football players (2023)

What a WAG!! Check out the Top 10 most beautiful girlfriends of football players (2023)

Victor Osimhen aiming to break the Ibrahimovic curse

Victor Osimhen aiming to break the Ibrahimovic curse

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Asiwaju Bola Tinubu to be sworn in as President of Nigeria May 29, 2023

Fresh move to stop swearing-in of Tinubu as President

Femi Gbajabiamila (left), Aminu Tambuwal (right)

Gbajabiamila regrets supporting Tambuwal as speaker of 7th NASS

5 major highlights in court this week as tribunal commences petition hearings. [File]

5 interesting developments at presidential tribunal this week

President-elect, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu. [Twitter:@BashirElRufai]

120 heads of state to attend Tinubu's innauguration