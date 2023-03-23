Aggrieved parties file 25 petitions before Lagos election tribunal

In one of the petitions, the candidates of the Labour Party for Federal House of Assembly in about seven constituency in Lagos are challenging the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), All Progressive Congress (APC) and the declared winner of each constituency.

The candidates in their various constituency are challenging the winner of Oshodi Isolo, Kosofe , Lagos Mainland, Surulere, Shomolu, Mushin and Ikorodu.

In their petitions filed by their counsel, Wakeel Olawale-Liady, the petitioners are challenging the INEC for non- compliance with the provision of Electoral Act 2022.

They alleged that INEC unlawfully excluded them from the election held on February 25 for the National Assembly, House of Representatives.

However, in the petition filed by Mr Adeola Adebanjo and the Labour Party against the Speaker, House of Representatives, Femi Gbajaabiamila, the petitioner alleged that INEC failed to comply with the provisions of the law.

For Ikeja Federal Constituency, Mutiu Okunola and his party (LP) are challenging the declaration of James Faleke as winner of the election on the grounds that the election was invalid for non-compliance with the provision of the Act.

He prayed the court for a declaration that the election conducted by INEC in respect of the constituency seat held on Feb. 25, was marred by substantial irregularities and non-compliance with the provision of the Electoral Act and guidelines.