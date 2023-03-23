ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Politics

Aggrieved parties file 25 petitions before Lagos election tribunal

News Agency Of Nigeria

Aggrieved parties have so far filed 25 petitions before the Lagos State National and State House of Assembly Election Petition Tribunal challenging the INEC for non- compliance with the provision of Electoral Act 2022.

Nigerians drag China to court over COVID-19 pandemic, demand $200bn compensation
Nigerians drag China to court over COVID-19 pandemic, demand $200bn compensation

Recommended articles

In one of the petitions, the candidates of the Labour Party for Federal House of Assembly in about seven constituency in Lagos are challenging the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), All Progressive Congress (APC) and the declared winner of each constituency.

The candidates in their various constituency are challenging the winner of Oshodi Isolo, Kosofe , Lagos Mainland, Surulere, Shomolu, Mushin and Ikorodu.

In their petitions filed by their counsel, Wakeel Olawale-Liady, the petitioners are challenging the INEC for non- compliance with the provision of Electoral Act 2022.

ADVERTISEMENT

They alleged that INEC unlawfully excluded them from the election held on February 25 for the National Assembly, House of Representatives.

However, in the petition filed by Mr Adeola Adebanjo and the Labour Party against the Speaker, House of Representatives, Femi Gbajaabiamila, the petitioner alleged that INEC failed to comply with the provisions of the law.

For Ikeja Federal Constituency, Mutiu Okunola and his party (LP) are challenging the declaration of James Faleke as winner of the election on the grounds that the election was invalid for non-compliance with the provision of the Act.

He prayed the court for a declaration that the election conducted by INEC in respect of the constituency seat held on Feb. 25, was marred by substantial irregularities and non-compliance with the provision of the Electoral Act and guidelines.

He also prayed the court to nullify the election and order a fresh one.

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

My administration will bring joy to people’s hearts - Enugu Governor-elect pledges

My administration will bring joy to people’s hearts - Enugu Governor-elect pledges

Court schedules hearing in lawsuit involving former Pope Benedict XVI

Court schedules hearing in lawsuit involving former Pope Benedict XVI

APC voids Boss Mustapha’s suspension

APC voids Boss Mustapha’s suspension

Go to court, stop playing the victim — Lagos APC tells LP candidate Rhodes-Vivour

Go to court, stop playing the victim — Lagos APC tells LP candidate Rhodes-Vivour

Akwa Ibom Chief Judge pardons 12 inmates, donates drugs, toiletries

Akwa Ibom Chief Judge pardons 12 inmates, donates drugs, toiletries

PDP protests governorship results in Kaduna

PDP protests governorship results in Kaduna

Orji Kalu looks beyond party politics, backs Alex Otti of Labour Party

Orji Kalu looks beyond party politics, backs Alex Otti of Labour Party

BREAKING: UK court finds Ekweremadu, wife guilty of organ trafficking

BREAKING: UK court finds Ekweremadu, wife guilty of organ trafficking

FG fixes new date for 2023 national census

FG fixes new date for 2023 national census

Pulse Sports

Victor Osimhen: Where should the Super Eagles striker go this summer?

Victor Osimhen: Where should the Super Eagles striker go this summer?

Peseiro chasing Rohr’s feat as the Super Eagles resume campaign

Peseiro chasing Rohr’s feat as the Super Eagles resume campaign

Nigerian sensation Gift Orban wanted by AC Milan and Napoli

Nigerian sensation Gift Orban wanted by AC Milan and Napoli

Present crop of quartermilers are not challenging me enough to retire - Patience George

"Present crop of quartermilers are not challenging me enough to retire" - Patience George

Serie A: Udinese renew 'cornerstone' Isaac Success contract

Serie A: Udinese renew 'cornerstone' Isaac Success contract

Nigeria to play New Zealand and Haiti in April

Nigeria to play New Zealand and Haiti in April

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

APC governorship candidate in Adamawa State, Aisha Binani. [Twitter:@realaishabinani]

Binani on her way to becoming Nigeria's first female governor-elect

INEC Chairman, Prof. Mahmood Yakubu

BREAKING: INEC starts uploading governorship election results on IReV

2023 Governorship Elections.(Pulse)

Live updates of Nigeria's governorship elections results

Peter Obi and Chimaroke Nnamani. (Legit)

Nnamani attacks Peter Obi after losing senatorial election to LP candidate in Enugu