ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Politics

Agbekoya says Abuja street protests aimed at subverting Tinubu's victory

News Agency Of Nigeria

The Agbekoya Society of Nigeria, a parental of Agbekoya Farmers Association of Nigeria, says the Abuja street protest against the presidential victory of Sen. Bola Tinubu is subversive.

President-elect, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu.
President-elect, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that protests have been rocking the nation’s capital, over the Feb. 25 elections, with protesters kicking against the May 29 inauguration of the President-elect, Tinubu.

Recommended articles

The anti-Tinubu protesters, under the aegis of National Youth League for the Defence of Democracy (NYLDD), demanded the invocation of an Interim National Government (ING) to conduct a fresh election and sacking of INEC Chairman, Prof. Mahmood Yakubu.

Reacting, the association in a statement on Sunday in Lagos by Otunba Adegbenro Ogunlana, the Secretary General of Agbekoya Worldwide, called for caution.

He said the protesters were trying to ignite a keg of gunpowder and the consequences would be too disastrous and catastrophic for the country to bear.

ADVERTISEMENT

“We have studied critically the unfolding events in the recent past against the presidential victory of Tinubu, from the foul cry of the losers to the petitions at the Election Tribunal and the recent street protest.

“It is very necessary to front a voice of wisdom to the aggrieved and the entire citizens of Nigeria to tread gently when the road becomes rough like this.

“The election tribunal has received the petition of the aggrieved, for the aggrieved to organise a public protest to a case set before adjudication is an attempt to wrongly influence justice or intimidate the judiciary.

“The world is interested in your petition and the world cannot at the same time be forced to accept its claims, rather it will seek to reason with it if any fact is in the present position it holds,” Ogunlana said.

According to him, the protesters are to be conscious of the strength of their action as subversive and capable of undermining the sovereignty of Nigeria.

ADVERTISEMENT

He added: “It will be too costly to ignite a seemingly pending and avoidable holocaust.

“We hereby condemn the present street protest since the case has been set before the judiciary for adjudication.

“We also condemn the position of the Labour Party calling for a fresh Presidential Election for it appears to us that the Labour Party and its members are not sensitive to the fragile position Nigeria is for now and they should be told that winning an election is not worth the blood of any Nigerian.

“We all have a right to protest, but not all protests are right just as when a case is before a competent tribunal and we proceed to organise or pay a crowd to unrest the public, this is prejudicial, illicit and subversive.”

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the APC’s Tinubu, a two-term Governor of Lagos State, was declared the winner of the Feb. 25 presidential election, defeating LP’s Peter Obi and PDP’s Alhaji Atiku Abubakar.

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Agbekoya says Abuja street protests aimed at subverting Tinubu's victory

Agbekoya says Abuja street protests aimed at subverting Tinubu's victory

NiMet warns of possible discomfort as temperatures rise above 40°C

NiMet warns of possible discomfort as temperatures rise above 40°C

FCT residents assist needy in spite of naira scarcity

FCT residents assist needy in spite of naira scarcity

2,200 Yobe civil servants write 2023 promotion exam

2,200 Yobe civil servants write 2023 promotion exam

Emefele’s aide says eNaira wallet will address scarcity of cash

Emefele’s aide says eNaira wallet will address scarcity of cash

Osinbajo to deliver public lecture at King’s College, London

Osinbajo to deliver public lecture at King’s College, London

Anambra must emulate Lagos by reclaiming land from erosion - Soludo

Anambra must emulate Lagos by reclaiming land from erosion - Soludo

Diya’s country home in Ogun devoid of sympathisers

Diya’s country home in Ogun devoid of sympathisers

NDLEA seizes 164,750 tramadol pills in Taraba

NDLEA seizes 164,750 tramadol pills in Taraba

Pulse Sports

Victor Osimhen: Where should the Super Eagles striker go this summer?

Victor Osimhen: Where should the Super Eagles striker go this summer?

Peseiro chasing Rohr’s feat as the Super Eagles resume campaign

Peseiro chasing Rohr’s feat as the Super Eagles resume campaign

Nigerian sensation Gift Orban wanted by AC Milan and Napoli

Nigerian sensation Gift Orban wanted by AC Milan and Napoli

Present crop of quartermilers are not challenging me enough to retire - Patience George

"Present crop of quartermilers are not challenging me enough to retire" - Patience George

Serie A: Udinese renew 'cornerstone' Isaac Success contract

Serie A: Udinese renew 'cornerstone' Isaac Success contract

Nigeria to play New Zealand and Haiti in April

Nigeria to play New Zealand and Haiti in April

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

APC governorship candidate in Adamawa State, Aisha Binani. [Twitter:@realaishabinani]

Binani on her way to becoming Nigeria's first female governor-elect

2023 Governorship Elections.(Pulse)

Live updates of Nigeria's governorship elections results

Peter Obi and Chimaroke Nnamani. (Legit)

Nnamani attacks Peter Obi after losing senatorial election to LP candidate in Enugu

Peter Obi's running mate, Yusuf Datti Baba-Ahmed.

Democracy will end in Nigeria if Tinubu is sworn in - Datti talks tough