The Lagos State governorship candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Jimi Agbaje, has fired yet another shot at the national leader of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Bola Tinubu.

Even though Babajide Sanwo-Olu is the APC's governorship candidate to battle Agbaje for supremacy in the state next year, the pharmacist-turned-politician has attacked Tinubu several times for his stranglehold on the state since he was governor between 1999 and 2007.

With Tinubu largely influential in the choice of the past two Lagos governors and the emergence of Sanwo-Olu, Agbaje has vowed to liberate the state from the former governor at the 2019 polls.

However, Tinubu recently mocked Agbaje's 'freedom' mission for Lagos and asked him to take up apprenticeship in vulcanising or tailoring if he wants freedom.

In a statement signed by Agbaje's Director of Media and Publicity, Felix Oboagwina, on Tuesday, December 18, 2018, the candidate said Tinubu should prepare for defeat like the biblical Pharaoh was defeated against the liberated Israelites.

He said Lagosians are tired of Tinubu's influence on the state which is only concerned about vested private interests and not for the common good of the people in the state.

He said, "Pharaoh, you must let our people go. Apparently, the APC leader has lost touch with reality.

"Otherwise, he would know that, like the children of Israel, Lagosians are groaning under the taskmaster that Tinubu and his cronies have turned themselves into in this state that should rate as Nigeria's foremost.

"We identify with our vulcanisers, tailors and all craftsmen who have the joy of duly-earned freedom after their apprenticeship.

"But it is apparent that, unlike them, those who have gotten used to filthy lucre and the dividends of corruption cannot savour the joy that comes with the legitimate sweat and labour of hardworking artisans."

The battle to become the next Lagos governor in 2019 is primed to be a showdown between Sanwo-Olu and Agbaje. Agbaje lost the 2015 contest to current governor, Akinwunmi Ambode, who lost his second term bid to Sanwo-Olu two months ago.