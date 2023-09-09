ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Politics

Again, Ayade loses bid to go senate as tribunal affirms Jarigbe's victory

News Agency Of Nigeria

The former governor disputed results from about 377 polling units in the election.

Former Governor of Cross River State, Ben Ayade. [Daily Post]
Former Governor of Cross River State, Ben Ayade. [Daily Post]

Recommended articles

Giving the judgement on Saturday, a three man tribunal of justices, headed by Justice Mohammed Sambo, in a unanimous decision upheld Sen. Jarigbe’s election.

Delivering judgement, Sambo noted that the assertions of irregularities presented to the tribunal by the petitioner were not backed by documentary evidences.

It would be recalled that Ayade had in suit number EPT/CR/SEN/02/2023, approached the court to nullify the Feb. 25, 2023, senatorial election for “being riddled with malpractices and not complying with the electoral act.”

ADVERTISEMENT

The former governor also disputed results from about 377 polling units in the election.

However, in the over four-hour judgement, the tribunal dismissed the petition, stating that there was no sufficient evidence to invalidate the election.

Speaking to journalists after the judgement, Counsel to Sen. Jarigbe, Mba Ukweni, SAN, said the judgement was a confirmation of the will of the people in the northern senatorial district of Cross River.

According to him, “the petitioner was rejected at the pole and there was no reason to come to the tribunal to act contrary to what the people had decided.

“The tribunal is not meant to upset the will of the people. It is to affirm what the people had decided in the field and that was exactly what happened today,” he said.

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Guinness Matchday: Spectacular unveiling of epic live football experience

Guinness Matchday: Spectacular unveiling of epic live football experience

6 North-Eastern states get ₦15 billion palliatives

6 North-Eastern states get ₦15 billion palliatives

Again, Ayade loses bid to go senate as tribunal affirms Jarigbe's victory

Again, Ayade loses bid to go senate as tribunal affirms Jarigbe's victory

Insurgency inflicts $9bn damages in North-East — Shettima

Insurgency inflicts $9bn damages in North-East — Shettima

Disco expresses regret over power outage in Anambra

Disco expresses regret over power outage in Anambra

Keyamo sets up taskforce to relocate airlines to MMIA Terminal 2

Keyamo sets up taskforce to relocate airlines to MMIA Terminal 2

I have the right to choose my replacement at senate - Minister

I have the right to choose my replacement at senate - Minister

Adamawa govt confirms 8 persons dead, 7 missing in boat accident

Adamawa govt confirms 8 persons dead, 7 missing in boat accident

Wike to inaugurate resurfacing, rehabilitation of 135 roads in Abuja

Wike to inaugurate resurfacing, rehabilitation of 135 roads in Abuja

Pulse Sports

Spurs fans enjoying life under Ange Postecoglou

Spurs fans enjoying life under Ange Postecoglou

Revealed: Highest-Paid Football Coaches in the World 2023 [UPDATED]

Revealed: Highest-Paid Football Coaches in the World 2023 [UPDATED]

Ronaldo's pal Evra defends Messi after Van Gaal's rigged World Cup statement

Ronaldo's pal Evra defends Messi after Van Gaal's rigged World Cup statement

JJ Okocha is my role model when it comes to dribbling — Barcelona star Alejandro Balde

JJ Okocha is my role model when it comes to dribbling — Barcelona star Alejandro Balde

Report: Saudi Arabia offer Liverpool 'take it or leave it' £215m for Mo Salah

Report: Saudi Arabia offer Liverpool 'take it or leave it' £215m for Mo Salah

Greenwood: Over 5000 fans show up as Getafe present Manchester United wonderkid

Greenwood: Over 5000 fans show up as Getafe present Manchester United wonderkid

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Mrs Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan (TheGuardianNGR)

Tribunal declares Natasha rightful winner in Kogi Central senatorial election

Peter Obi and Atiku Abubakar

Obi, Atiku set to challenge PEPC's judgement at Supreme Court

President Bola Tinubu's ministers will be sworn in nest week Monday. [Channels TV]

These 3 Tinubu's appointees have hit the ground running

Nigeria's 2023 presidential election was closely contested between Atiku Abubakar (left), Peter Obi (middle) and Bola Tinubu (right) who INEC officially declared the winner

The 3 cases against Tinubu that election tribunal will rule on tomorrow