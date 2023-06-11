The sports category has moved to a new website.
ADVERTISEMENT
Again, Aregbesola calls for unity among APC members in Osun

News Agency Of Nigeria

Meanwhile, friends and associates of Aregbesola described him as a leader with a large heart and a dogged democrat.

Ogbeni Rauf Aregbesola. [Twitter:Aregbesola]

Aregbesola said this at the luncheon organised for him by friends and loyalists as part of activities marking the homecoming reception for him on Saturday in Osogbo.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that APC lost the July 16, 2022 governorship to the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) due to internal crisis within the party.

He said that he was fully committed to strengthen the party in the state.

Aregbesola said that in no distant time, leaders of the party would visit members across the state to re-echo the need to strengthen and unite the party.

“I am deeply grateful to you, all. You have all shown me uncommon love and the reassurance that you are indeed with us.

“We are grateful. We will not let you down. We will soon begin a statewide tour to see all of our people and to assure them that we are fully back to see to their welfare.

“We are fully committed to strengthening the APC,” he said.

Meanwhile, friends and associates of Aregbesola in their remarks at the event, described him as a leader with a large heart and a dogged democrat.

The Chairman of the Planning Committee of the event, Najeem Salaam, described Aregbesola as a man of many parts.

Salaam, a former Speaker of the State House of Assembly, who appreciated God on behalf of the former governor, stressed that in the last 24 years of public service, Aregbesola had shown compassion, diligence, uncommon loyalty and determination to improve the lots of the populace.

Also, Kolapo Alimi, a former Commissioner for Local Government and Chieftaincy Affairs, described Aregbesola as a rare gift to humanity.

“Oga is a rare gift to humanity. He combines service to God and people so well,” he said.

Other speakers at the event described Aregbesola as an icon of dynamism and a golden gift to humanity.

News Agency Of Nigeria

