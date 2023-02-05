ADVERTISEMENT
Again, another aide dumps Tambuwal for APC

News Agency Of Nigeria

Alhaji Abubakar Kwaire, a Special Adviser to Gov. Aminu Tambuwal has dumped the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) to the All Progressives Congress (APC) ahead of the 2023 general elections in the state.

Sokoto State governor, Aminu Tambuwal [Sokoto State Government]
Abubakar said the new APC member, who was a former member of the State House of Assembly hailed from Tambuwal Local Government.

He quoted Kwaire as saying that his decision to join APC was motivated by Wamakko’s sterling leadership qualities.

“Therefore, I believe with Wamakko as APC leader and Aliyu to govern our state, if elected, more dividends of democracy are expected,“ he said.

Kwaire restated his commitment to support all the candidates of the party to coast to victory for the best of Sokoto State and Nigeria.

In his remarks, the governorship candidate welcomed the defector and assured him of equal treatment like all other members of the party.

