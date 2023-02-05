Again, another aide dumps Tambuwal for APC

Abubakar said the new APC member, who was a former member of the State House of Assembly hailed from Tambuwal Local Government.

He quoted Kwaire as saying that his decision to join APC was motivated by Wamakko’s sterling leadership qualities.

“Therefore, I believe with Wamakko as APC leader and Aliyu to govern our state, if elected, more dividends of democracy are expected,“ he said.

Kwaire restated his commitment to support all the candidates of the party to coast to victory for the best of Sokoto State and Nigeria.