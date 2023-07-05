ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Politics

Makinde to help reconcile Adebanjo, Fasoranti

Ima Elijah

Makinde said the Afenifere leaders, who have been in a silent war, now recognise the significance of reuniting in Yorubaland.

Reuben Fasoranti and Ayo Adebanjo [The Guardian]
Reuben Fasoranti and Ayo Adebanjo [The Guardian]

Recommended articles

Following a closed-door meeting with the Afenifere leaders, Makinde shared this development with the press. Emphasising that the elections have concluded, the governor stressed the imperative of unity between both Afenifere leaders.

During the presidential election, Adebanjo lent his support to Peter Obi, the candidate of the Labour Party (LP), while Fasoranti backed President Bola Tinubu. However, Makinde stated, "We are well aware of the discord between our two leaders, Baba Ayo Adebanjo and Pa Reuben Fasoranti. Partisan matters and elections have come and gone, and now our focus is on fostering unity within the Yoruba community."

The governor expressed his satisfaction that the distinguished Afenifere leaders had recognised the significance of reuniting and initiating the process of reconciliation in Yorubaland. He added, "Once these esteemed figures come together, we will not even need to appeal to the people extensively, as their reunion will speak for itself."

ADVERTISEMENT

Makinde further emphasised that once Adebanjo and Fasoranti resolved their differences, their followers would naturally align themselves with the reconciled leadership.

Ima Elijah Ima Elijah Ima Elijah is a Senior News Reporter at Pulse.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Protest in House of Representatives over sitting arrangement, office allocation

Protest in House of Representatives over sitting arrangement, office allocation

Mmesoma contests JAMB's 3-year ban, claims unfair treatment

Mmesoma contests JAMB's 3-year ban, claims unfair treatment

Kano State set to revitalise local government administration

Kano State set to revitalise local government administration

Ag I-G orders deployment of 35 Police commissioners to States formations

Ag I-G orders deployment of 35 Police commissioners to States formations

FG intensifies debt recovery drive, urges MDAs to key in

FG intensifies debt recovery drive, urges MDAs to key in

Makinde to help reconcile Adebanjo, Fasoranti

Makinde to help reconcile Adebanjo, Fasoranti

Vitafoam, I-Create club recognise 6 pupils for creative excellence

Vitafoam, I-Create club recognise 6 pupils for creative excellence

Perm. Sec. mourns pioneer FCT Federal commissioner, Adeogun

Perm. Sec. mourns pioneer FCT Federal commissioner, Adeogun

Goodluck Jonathan mourns the passing of Nestor Binabo

Goodluck Jonathan mourns the passing of Nestor Binabo

Pulse Sports

Peace Abbey: Nigeria Women’s League most beautiful player shut the internet with stunning photos

Peace Abbey: Nigeria Women’s League most beautiful player shut the internet with stunning photos

Mason Mount edges closer to Man United move after successful medical

Mason Mount edges closer to Man United move after successful medical

Transfer News Live: Calvin Bassey to Brighton and all DONE deals so far

Transfer News Live: Calvin Bassey to Brighton and all DONE deals so far

Victor Osimhen ranked number 1 as Ighalo, Iwobi, Chukwueze complete PulseSports30 Top 10

Victor Osimhen ranked number 1 as Ighalo, Iwobi, Chukwueze complete PulseSports30 Top 10

Report: Super Eagles star Calvin Bassey set to replace Chelsea’s Levi Colwill

Report: Super Eagles star Calvin Bassey set to replace Chelsea’s Levi Colwill

Umar Sadiq: Super Eagles star blasted as daughter Aisha does not wear Hijab

Umar Sadiq: Super Eagles star blasted as daughter Aisha does not wear Hijab

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Bola Tinubu (left) shakes hands with Nyesom Wike (right) [Twitter/@officialABAT]

Tinubu accused of rewarding Wike for election rigging

Rufai Oseni (Paragon Page)

Arise TV, Rufai accused of fueling ethnic bigotry ahead of 2023 General Elections

President Bola Tinubu [Guardian]

APC invites PDP to Tinubu's homecoming celebration

Bola Tinubu [Guardian]

High expectations from Tinubu as INEC mount defence of election in court