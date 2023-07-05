Makinde to help reconcile Adebanjo, Fasoranti

Following a closed-door meeting with the Afenifere leaders, Makinde shared this development with the press. Emphasising that the elections have concluded, the governor stressed the imperative of unity between both Afenifere leaders.

During the presidential election, Adebanjo lent his support to Peter Obi, the candidate of the Labour Party (LP), while Fasoranti backed President Bola Tinubu. However, Makinde stated, "We are well aware of the discord between our two leaders, Baba Ayo Adebanjo and Pa Reuben Fasoranti. Partisan matters and elections have come and gone, and now our focus is on fostering unity within the Yoruba community."

The governor expressed his satisfaction that the distinguished Afenifere leaders had recognised the significance of reuniting and initiating the process of reconciliation in Yorubaland. He added, "Once these esteemed figures come together, we will not even need to appeal to the people extensively, as their reunion will speak for itself."

