Afe Babalola endorses Peter Obi for presidency

Ima Elijah

He praised Obasanjo as the best president Nigeria ever had.

Afe Babalola endorses Peter Obi for presidency [Twitter: @theofficialPOMA]

In view of the 2023 general elections, the Founder and Chancellor of Afe Babalola University, Ado Ekiti, Chief Aare Afe Babalola (SAN) has said that the presidential candidate of the Labour Party, (LP), Mr Peter Obi is the most qualified person to succeed the outgoing President, Muhammadu Buhari.

What Afe said about Obi's opponents: He said the only people opposed to Obi are those who participated in plunging the country into the state of underdevelopment it is at present.

“Unless you are part of the old system that has brought us to where we are, there is no way you will oppose a young man like Mr Peter Obi, an untainted, young, educated man with ideas from being the president of Nigeria,” he said.

Babalola, who will mark 60 years of his call to Bar as a lawyer this year said he and Obi share a common passion in their love for quality education.

What you should know: Former president of Nigeria, Obasanjo and Afe Babalola have loyalties to each other. Afe's endorsement comes 4 days after Obasanjo endorsed Obi

In 2015, Babalola said Obasanjo, who had the rare opportunity to lead the nation thrice, as Military Head of State in the late 70s and elected President from 1999 to 2007, was “a very energetic, strong-willed, and stubborn person."

He praised Obasanjo as the best president Nigeria ever had.

At the 3rd convocation ceremony of Afe Babalola University, Ado-Ekiti, Chief Afe Babalola, disclosed that he had a personal working relationship with Obasanjo, serving as his lawyer before his appointment as Pro-Chancellor and Chairman of Council of the University of Lagos.

Babalola disclosed that Obasanjo forced him to take the appointment, adding that he had turned down 4 ministerial appointments from 4 presidents.

Ima Elijah is a Senior News Reporter at Pulse.
