Afe Babalola endorses Peter Obi for presidency

What Afe said about Obi's opponents:

“Unless you are part of the old system that has brought us to where we are, there is no way you will oppose a young man like Mr Peter Obi, an untainted, young, educated man with ideas from being the president of Nigeria,” he said.

Babalola, who will mark 60 years of his call to Bar as a lawyer this year said he and Obi share a common passion in their love for quality education.

What you should know: Former president of Nigeria, Obasanjo and Afe Babalola have loyalties to each other. Afe's endorsement comes 4 days after Obasanjo endorsed Obi

In 2015, Babalola said Obasanjo, who had the rare opportunity to lead the nation thrice, as Military Head of State in the late 70s and elected President from 1999 to 2007, was “a very energetic, strong-willed, and stubborn person."

He praised Obasanjo as the best president Nigeria ever had.

At the 3rd convocation ceremony of Afe Babalola University, Ado-Ekiti, Chief Afe Babalola, disclosed that he had a personal working relationship with Obasanjo, serving as his lawyer before his appointment as Pro-Chancellor and Chairman of Council of the University of Lagos.