'Over 30 APC members killed in Osun state' – Chairman

The party expressed concern about the recent surge in violent attacks, particularly before, during, and after the general elections across the country.

Security concerns in Osun state

In a statement released on Monday, April 03, 2023, the acting chairman of the APC in Osun state, Tajudeen Lawal, revealed that over 30 members of the opposition APC were allegedly killed by thugs who were reportedly sponsored by the People's Democratic Party (PDP).

The party also condemned the recent kidnapping incidents that occurred along the Osogbo-Ikirun road last Wednesday, March 29, 2023 and Friday, March 31.

The statement read in part; "As of the time of making this statement with the exception of a woman whose release was secured by the police on Sunday, the victims were said to still be in captivity.

“A caring governor would have either condemned the two kidnapping incidents in his territory within three days or rushed back from Abuja as the number one security officer of the state.

“It is saddening that as I speak, Governor Adeleke has no comment of condemnation to his credit on all the murder incidents that happened so far in his four-month-old administration.

“His handling of Osun affairs has shown that governance of a state is not a tea party which is the reason why it is not the best arrangement to make the state a laboratory for greenhorns in the management of the affairs of human beings and resources,” the acting state APC chairman hinted.”

The Osun Police Command spokesperson, Yemisi Opalola, confirmed that efforts were being made to secure the release of the remaining abductees.

