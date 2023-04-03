The sports category has moved to a new website.
ADVERTISEMENT
'Over 30 APC members killed in Osun state' – Chairman

Ima Elijah

The APC in Osun State has called on Governor Ademola Adeleke to address the rising insecurity in the state, particularly violent attacks and kidnappings in the 2023 general elections, and after.

An APC party supporter waves the party's flag at an election campaign rally in Edo State [Twitter/@PastorIzeIyamu]

The Osun State branch of the All Progressives Congress (APC) has called on Governor Ademola Adeleke to address the escalating insecurity in the state.

The party expressed concern about the recent surge in violent attacks, particularly before, during, and after the general elections across the country.

In a statement released on Monday, April 03, 2023, the acting chairman of the APC in Osun state, Tajudeen Lawal, revealed that over 30 members of the opposition APC were allegedly killed by thugs who were reportedly sponsored by the People's Democratic Party (PDP).

The party also condemned the recent kidnapping incidents that occurred along the Osogbo-Ikirun road last Wednesday, March 29, 2023 and Friday, March 31.

The statement read in part; "As of the time of making this statement with the exception of a woman whose release was secured by the police on Sunday, the victims were said to still be in captivity.

“A caring governor would have either condemned the two kidnapping incidents in his territory within three days or rushed back from Abuja as the number one security officer of the state.

“It is saddening that as I speak, Governor Adeleke has no comment of condemnation to his credit on all the murder incidents that happened so far in his four-month-old administration.

“His handling of Osun affairs has shown that governance of a state is not a tea party which is the reason why it is not the best arrangement to make the state a laboratory for greenhorns in the management of the affairs of human beings and resources,” the acting state APC chairman hinted.”

The Osun Police Command spokesperson, Yemisi Opalola, confirmed that efforts were being made to secure the release of the remaining abductees.

Osun State was previously known as one of the most peaceful states in the country until the 2023 general elections when pockets of violent attacks were recorded, particularly in the Osun East Senatorial District comprising the Ife and Ijesa zones.

Ima Elijah Ima Elijah Ima Elijah is a Senior News Reporter at Pulse.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

