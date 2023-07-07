ADVERTISEMENT
Adeleke finally appoints commissioners after 7 months as governor of Osun

News Agency Of Nigeria

Adeleke has submitted a list of 25 commissioner-nominees to the Osun House of Assembly.

Ademola Adeleke became Osun State governor in November 2022, but has been operating without a full cabinet [Osun State Government]
Announcing the names during plenary session, Adewale Egbedun, Osun Assembly Speaker, said he received a letter from the governor for the confirmation of the nominees in line with sections 192 (2) and 196(1) of the 1999 Nigerian Constitution (amended).

Egbedun said 25 names for the position of commissioners and another request for the appointment of 25 Special Advisers were received from the governor.

He said the 25 commissioner-nominees include Oladosu Babatunde, Prince Bayo Ogunbamgbe, Sesan Oyedele, Kolapo Alimi, Soji Adeigbe, Moshood Olagunju, George Alabi, and Sunday Oroniyi.

Others are Abiodun Ojo, Dr Bashir Salami, Moruf Ayofe, Sola Ogungbile, Bunmi Jenyo, Ayo Awolowo, Wole Bada, Dipo Eluwole, Rasheed Aderibigbe, Prof. Moruf Adeleke, Adeyemo Ademola, Olabiyi Odunlade, Jola Akintola, Mayowa Adejorin, Adenike Adeleke, Tola Fasheru and Gani Ola-Oluwa.

Egbedun said the nominees are to provide 35 copies of their Curriculum Vitae (CV) to the Clerk of the House between Friday, July 7 and Tuesday, July 11, 2023.

He thereafter constituted a seven-man ad-hoc committee, to be headed by the Deputy Speaker, Akinyode Oyewusi, to screen the nominees on Wednesday, July 12, and report back to the House after.

He added that the nominees must also declare their assets before the Code of Conduct Bureau as required by the Nigerian Constitution.

News Agency Of Nigeria

